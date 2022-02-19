Know symptoms of the disease that left Paulinha in a coma

Diagnosed with kidney failure, singer Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, went into a coma this Thursday (17). The condition occurs when the kidneys stop filtering blood.

The kidneys have an essential function for the proper functioning of the body, they are responsible for filtering the blood, removing impurities and waste that are not useful to the health of the body and that are eliminated through the urine.

The picture is dangerous because the blood can be filled with impurities, preventing the body from functioning normally. It can happen due to other diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, polycystic kidneys and kidney stones.

Symptoms of Kidney Failure:

– decrease in the amount of urine normally produced;

– swelling in feet and ankles;

– noticeable fluid retention in the skin;

– loss of appetite;

– shortness of breathe;

– nausea and vomiting;

– fatigue; and

– mental confusion.

Chronic kidney failure is a progressive form, and the patient may not have clear signs of the disease at first. Symptoms of chronic kidney failure are:

– skin that is either very light or very dark, as well as dry and very itchy all over the body;

– malaise;

– tiredness and fatigue;

– difficulty concentrating;

– headache;

– trouble sleeping;

– loss of weight and appetite;

– nausea;

– pain in the bones;

– mental confusion;

– cramps;

– bad breath;

– excessive thirst;

– swelling in the hands, feet and around the eyes;

– nausea and vomiting; and

– absence of menstruation, in women.