know the updates that are being made

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging and calling apps in the world. In this sense, the company has invested in updates that can improve the user experience with the app. Thus, at this moment the application is investing in the insertion of a cover photo and a new design for video calls.

Cover photo on business profiles

Recent disclosures by WABetainfo (WhatsApp news site) show that the app wants to implement some updates. One of them concerns the insertion of a cover photo, similar to Facebook, in WhatsApp profiles. However, this feature will not be available for all accounts but is being designed for business accounts. Although not available to standard users, they will be able to see the cover photo when they visit your business profile.

It is not yet known when this update will be released, as it is still in development. As such, the new feature is being tested for iOS beta, but the company also plans to introduce it to WhatsApp Business for Android.

New interface for video calling

Another update being planned by WhatsApp concerns a new interface for voice calls, designed since December 2021. This project was initially thought for iOS and Android, but currently WhatsApp has released a redesigned calling interface just for beta testers. from Android.

The new design is not only being renewed for the individual call interface, but a new model for group calls is also being considered. Disclosures show that when making a group voice call, it brings the voice in waveforms to all participants during the call.

According to WABetainfo, the new update is rolling out for the Android beta app, along with other news that should be live in the coming weeks. As far as the iOS beta app goes, updates haven’t been seen yet, but WhatsApp says it could be done in a future update.