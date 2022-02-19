Laudmio: understand what the tax pays ‘the royal family’ in Petrpolis – Nacional

‘Royal Family’ published letter to residents of Petrpolis (photo: Imperial Family/Reproduction)

After the Brazilian “royal family” published a letter saying they were praying for the victims of the rains in the city of Petrpolis, Rio de Janeiro, the word “laudmio” became one of the most talked about topics on social media. That’s because the city’s residents pay a tax to the country’s former royalty to this day.

But after all, what is the “prince tax”?

Residents of Petrpolis, now devastated by the rains, pay their taxes like all other Brazilians. However, despite Brazil living in a Republic since 1889, those residing in the city still pay a tax created by Dom Pedro II, the laudmio, popularly known as the “prince tax”.

The tax is levied because the city was Dom Pedro II’s haven of leisure during Imperial Brazil, hence the nickname Cidade Imperial.

The “prince tax” was created at that time and established after the crown distributed lots of Fazenda do Crrego Seca to immigrants, in exchange, they had to pay a tax if they sold the property.

In other words, according to the laudmio, whoever sells properties and land in this region is obliged to direct 2.5% of the sale value to the descendants of the former imperial family. The fee is still paid by some residents of the most valued neighborhoods in Petrpolis.

Basically, the buyer can only receive the deed to the property when the tax is received. The amount must still be paid in sight, without the possibility of installment.

Today, the tax benefits the Orleans and Bragana family and, in Petrpolis, it is collected by the Petrópolis Real Estate Company, managed by heirs of the former royal family.

The “Royal Family”

The Brazilian imperial family ruled the Empire of Brazil between 1822 and 1889, from the Independence of Brazil by Prince Pedro de Bragana, who was later acclaimed Emperor as Pedro I of Brazil, until the deposition of Pedro II during the Proclamation of the Republic, in 1889. .

Currently, the great-grandson of Princess Isabel, Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragana is the head of the Imperial House of Brazil and first in line for the throne.

He is followed by the imperial prince of Brazil, Dom Bertrand de Orleans e Bragana, who turned 80 in December last year.

But why does the Brazilian imperial family still exist?

According to monarchists, the king never loses his majesty. That is, the descendants of the ancient monarchs insist on keeping their titles.

This action is common in countries that have eliminated the monarchy, such as Brazil, France, Italy, Germany and Russia.

Royalists even list who would be the king today, and what line would follow with the names of candidates to assume the non-existent throne after his death.