Learn how to watch the game between Corinthians and Botafogo-SP for Paulisto

On Saturday night, at 6:30 pm, Corinthians returns to the field for the Paulista Championship. In a game valid for the eighth round of the state, Timão visits Botafogo-SP. For fans unable to attend the Santa Cruz stadium, the match can be followed in three transmission options.

The game will not be broadcast on an open channel. Therefore, the duel will be broadcast by Premiereknown system pay per view. The other two options are on the internet: Paulistão’s official YouTube channel, which will show the match for free, and Paulistao Playstreaming service of the São Paulo Football Federation (R$34.99 monthly).

Finally, Corinthians fans can watch the duel between the Parque São Jorge club and the team from My Helmwhich offers three free online streaming options:

Real-time narration of My Helm starting at 5:30 pm, always one hour before the start of the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTube, which starts at 3:30 pm, with the traditional pre-game, narration and post-game;

transmission in Faithful Gluenew channel of My Helm at the YouTubewhich starts at 3:30 pm, and presents the pre and post-game directly from the stadium.

Corinthians arrives for the match as the great leader of Group A, with 13 points conquered – six more than Água Santa, Guarani and Inter de Limeira, which add up to seven. On the other hand, Botafogo-SP is the last place in Group C, with 11 points conquered, and is behind Palmeiras, Mirassol and Ituano.

Botafogo released three sectors for the Corinthians fans: bleachers, side chair and central chair. Sales take place at Total Ticket (click here) and the price division is:

Bleachers: BRL 80.00 (full) and BRL 40.00 (half);

side chair: BRL 160.00 (full) and BRL 80.00 (half);

center chair: BRL 250.00 (full) and BRL 125.00 (half);

