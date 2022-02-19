Learn more about Theresa, the woman who left her husband after mnage – International

Theresa Rose and Jacqui (photo: Reproduction/Tik Tok) To celebrate her husband’s birthday in 2020, Theresa Rose, decided to suggest a manage to warm up their relationship. What she didn’t know was that the experience would lead her to fall in love with the third party in the relationship, Jacqui. Through social media, Theresa shares the routine of the two, talks about LGBTQIA + activism and also about how to raise her two children, which she had in her previous marriage, to also be activists. See the topics she addresses on social media.

every form of love

Theresa always posts several romantic videos of her and Jacqui together, celebrating their love.

family routine

Her Tik Tok profile is called “Raising2Activists”, which in free translation would be something like “Creating two activists”. That’s because she shares several cute videos of her, Jacqui and the kids, as well as answering several “stereotyped” questions about the family’s lifestyle.

raising children

In one of the videos, Theresa defends the creative style without gender stereotypes, by painting her son’s nails while polishing her own nails.

And this is just one of several videos that share the family routine.

In addition, she shows in the videos the ways she teaches her children to set limits and respect.

Activism

She also makes comments about fluid sexuality, debunking the idea that being straight or gay is a choice and openly advocates for the LGBTQIA community.

political activism

In addition, Theresa uses digital platforms to take a political stand against members of the US government who are against the rights of the LGBTQIA community.

Activism against Conservative Religions

Theresa was raised conservatively and Catholic, so she was never comfortable exploring her sexuality when she was younger. So, in her videos, she criticizes this kind of positioning and celebrates finally being able to live her own truth.