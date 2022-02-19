Leite indicates to businessmen that he will be a candidate for the presidency – Politics

BRASILIA — The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), made it clear this Friday, 18, that he considers himself a candidate for the presidency, even after the party has chosen the governor of São Paulo in the primaries, João Doria, to compete for the Palácio do Planalto. With an invitation to leave the toucan nest and join the PSD of Gilberto Kassab, the gaucho told businessmen that he is “willing” to present an alternative project for the country, spoke of “passing the baton” in the state and indicated that he should resign from his current position in March. Leite went so far as to say that if passing a saddled horse is not easy, “passing two is not to be ignored”, in reference to the invitation to be a candidate for the Plateau.

In a meeting at the Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Services of Caxias do Sul (CIC), the governor took the opportunity to present his government’s results, said he wants to “be accountable” and defended fiscal balance. The tone was farewell. “Always be aware of the populist, demagogic measures that governments try to do in Rio Grande do Sul”, he asked the businessmen.

In several moments of the speech, Leite hinted that he will not run for a second term in the state. He even signaled that he plans to hand over the post to the vice in March. Governors who intend to run for other positions have until April to resign.

“As it is, possibly, one of my last speeches here as governor, I don’t know if until the end of the year or until later, in March, right, Ranolfo? But I want to make an account”, said the toucan, addressing the deputy governor Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PSDB). “And indeed, I am being teased again on the national stage. Look, passing a saddled horse is no longer easy, passing two horses is not something we can despise”, declared Leite, referring to the invitations they have received, adding that he feels “vocationed” for public life. “If it is, in fact, something consistent, and that we have support for it, I have the courage, will and disposition to be able to present some alternative path”, he added, referring to the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

Leite said he has had conversations about running for the presidency with Kassab. On Monday, the two met in São Paulo. The PSD leader seeks alternatives to the Senate president, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which has shown little desire to run for the Plateau.

“It could be Eduardo Leite, yes. He has conditions, he has prerequisites to be a candidate, he is young, he is respected, he has already shown that he wants to be president of the Republic, he has an alliance with the PSD in his state, Rio Grande do Sul”, said Kassab in the last day 9, in an interview after the act of affiliation of the vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos, to the PSD. The former minister, however, has also made nods to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

third way

Quoted to represent the third way, Leite adopted at the meeting this Friday with businessmen a speech against polarization. “I am particularly concerned that the national scenario insists on a formula for confrontation in all the candidacies that are, in my view, placed. There are two well-marked political camps that strongly polarize this electoral dispute,” he said, referring to Lula and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who lead polls for voting intentions for the October election.

Leite’s ally, the deputy Daniel Trzeciak (PSDB-RS) told the Estadão/Broadcast that it is necessary to “give time to time” for the governor to strike the gavel. “I have been talking to the governor himself, but no decision has yet been taken by him. Of course, you have to be very careful, you can’t make a decision like that, going to a new party. But you also have to understand what the feeling of the streets is, what the population desires.”

The Rio Grande do Sul governor also cited the appeals for him to run for a second term in Rio Grande do Sul, made especially by the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo. Leite said he felt “congratulated” with the situation, but tried to rule out that possibility by reiterating his opposition to reelection. “I insist, I have already manifested myself several times with my criticism of reelection. It is a conviction, due to the Brazilian political-electoral system”, he highlighted.

“We are going to build this on our political base, with serenity, with tranquility, with continuity, without having to be with me, passing this baton on”, said the governor about the succession in charge of the state.