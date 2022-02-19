Lemongrass tea: add this infusion full of health benefits to your diet today

Lemongrass, also known as lemongrass and lemongrass, is a plant famous for its tea. The herb carries a pleasant aroma as well as a delicious taste. This infusion also guarantees many health benefits. IT’S That’s why today, February 19, Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias, will talk about the lemongrass tea which, not for nothing, also bears the name of holy grass.

First of all, we emphasize that lemongrass, whose scientific name is Cymbopogon citratus is an herb widely consumed by Brazilians. So, understand now the reasons that make this herb so popular.

What are the benefits of lemongrass tea

Among the best-known benefits of lemongrass tea, the most famous is its calming effect. This is because the herb has citral, a sedative compound that acts on the nervous system. For this reason, its tea improves sleep quality and can be indicated in the treatment of anxiety and stress. However, its benefits go far beyond the relaxing properties, check out some:

Combat pain – Lemongrass has bioactive compounds that help relieve muscle pain, headaches, belly pain and even rheumatism;

Reduces bad cholesterol – Helps fight the production of free radicals in the body and, consequently, reduces LDL (bad cholesterol) levels;

Decreases bad breath – The herb is antibacterial, so its tea can be used as a mouthwash, fighting bad breath;

Helps control blood pressure – Tea helps eliminate excess sodium through the urine, helping to control blood pressure.

In addition, lemongrass offers all these benefits, as it has high levels of bioactive compounds with analgesic and antioxidant action. Some of these are, for example, limonene, geraniol and myrcene. In addition, it is still a source of vitamins A, complex B, C, and rich in zinc, iron and magnesium.

how to make tea

to do the lemongrass tea the first step is to bring the water to the fire. Once it starts to boil, add the herb. Then wait for 10 minutes, strain the tea and sweeten as you prefer. In addition to tea preparation, this plant is great for compresses (in the treatment of pain) or as an essential oil. In the latter case, the oil works to heal wounds or mycoses.

