Luis Castro? TV show sends a message to John Textor and suggests Jair Ventura for Botafogo coach: ‘There’s a f… It’s silly…’

THE Botafogo was waiting for Luís Castrowho ended up directing his trip to the Corinthians, as reported by “ge.globo” this Friday afternoon (2/18). The club, which will possibly have to return to the market to look for a replacement for Enderson Moreiraheard the name of Jair Ventura as a “suggestion” from members of the “The Ball Owners“, gives TV Band Rio.

Guest of the program last Wednesday (16/2), Jair Ventura was coach of Botafogo in 2016, the year that classified the team to Liberators of the following season. In 2017, Glorioso eliminated big clubs on the continent, such as lap, Olympia, Atlético Nacional and National–URU, and reached the quarterfinals of the competition. And it was precisely this curriculum that motivated the pitaco, aimed at the North American John Textorinvestor of SAF alvinegra.

– John Textor, pay attention! Jair Ventura is in the market and it won’t take long to be employed. Stay there silly… – said the commentator Carlos Albertoformer Botafogo player, at the end of the program.

“Hello, JÓÓÓHN TÉÉEXTOR! 💰💰💰 The man has a FOD* history at Botafogo, ranked the team 1st in Libertadores with a round early, huh? 🙅🏻‍♂️💥 I know you’re looking for the Portuguese Luís Castro, but you can’t just sit there and wait for his goodwill to resign at Al Duhail in Qatar, man. 🤷🏻‍♂️. Jair Ventura was with us today at Os Donos da Bola and his eyes even lit up when Carlos Alberto (commentator) suggested Botafogo for him 🤩⭐️⚫️⚪️. Let’s wait for scenes from the next chapter. ⏳ ⌛️”, wrote the presenter Getulio Vargas on Instagram.

Jair Ventura scored 41.6% in Juventude

Jair Ventura is without a club after being fired last Friday (11/2) from the Youth. The coach arrived at the Rio Grande do Sul team in October 2021 with the aim of escaping relegation to Brazilian Serie B and was successful. However, after a poor start at State, he was fired from the position. He left the Caixas do Sul/RS team with a 41.6% success rate in 16 games (five wins, five draws and six defeats).

Watch the full program video: