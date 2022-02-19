Lula says he is against privatization of Eletrobras and Petrobras

This Thursday (17), the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared to be against nationalization in all sectors of the economy. Despite this, the PT argued that only strategic companies should have state participation. The statement was made in an interview with Ceará state radio Progresso FM.

Lula, who leads polls for the 2022 elections, said plans to strengthen state-owned companies, such as Correios and Eletrobras. These companies have been going through the process of nationalization by the Bolsonaro government. Lula also defended state-owned Petrobras.

The former president also criticized the dollarization of fuel prices in Brazil. According to him, “it makes no sense for gasoline to be international”. He said that will “Brazilianize the price of gasoline”.

Lula said that the price will be Brazilian, as the investments will be made in reais. “We will extract gasoline and we will increase refining capacity”declares.

The presidential candidate is in favor of the country exporting petroleum products — instead of focusing on exporting crude oil.

According to him, “when we discovered oil [do pré-sal]they said that we did not have the capacity to explore, that it was too expensive”.

Lula declares that, currently, the barrel of oil taken from the pre-salt layer is equivalent to the price of a barrel taken from Saudi Arabia. The reason for this, according to Lula, is “because Petrobras has technology”.

Previously, the PT candidate had already said that, if elected, he would end the Import Parity Price (PPI) policy. This model was implemented by Petrobras in 2016.

Lula should launch pre-candidacy for Election 2022 in March

Lula also declared that he should launch his candidacy around March. He still defended that ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin be the deputy. The PT claimed to be responsible for the vice’s decision – not the party.

“It is an attempt to show that I am not a PT candidate. I want to be a candidate for a movement for the recovery of democracy in the country”argues Lula.

The presidential candidate said he will need the support of different political forces. As an example, he cited Senator Tasso Jereissati (CE). “I will not fix the country alone”argues.

