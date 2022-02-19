MacBook Pro M1 Max is for professionals

In October of last year, Apple finally inaugurated the truly professional line of computers equipped with chips of its own creation, the famous Apple Silicon. The company brought two chip options — M1 Pro and M1 Max — both based on the M1, released in 2020.

I’ve been using one of these computers for a little over a week and I decided to bring here my impressions of the experience, as well as tips on which computer fits each type of use.

The machines equipped with these chips are the 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which arrived not only with internal innovations, but also with many external changes and the return of many features that professional users have been asking for for a long time. time.

The target audience for these Macs is not that person who just needs to browse the internet, edit spreadsheets, or even do some casual photo and video editing. They are very powerful machines for those who demand high performance, both on the CPU and on the GPU: professional video editors, app developers (like this one who writes to you), professional photographers, architects, etc.

Design and portability

All this power comes with some drawbacks. I had been using the entry-level MacBook Air M1 as a laptop for over a year now. Because of this, I opted for the 14-inch model of the new MacBook Pro, seeking to maintain a portability similar to that of the MacBook Air, but with the greater processing power of the new MacBook Pro.

Despite not being insanely heavy or big, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is definitely less portable than the MacBook Air M1 (13-inch). With more ports and more internal space for ventilation, the new MacBook Pro just got thicker and heavier.

Despite this difference, I am satisfied in terms of portability. The 14-inch model brings a good cost/benefit ratio in this area, after all, it is necessary to give up a little portability in favor of the advantages that this machine delivers.

Screen, camera and keyboard

The main novelty of the new MacBooks Pro is the new display based on Mini LED technology, which Apple calls Liquid Retina XDR. The technology allows finer control of brightness in different areas of the screen, making the contrast greater and greatly improving the effect of HDR.

In addition to this improvement, the screen also features ProMotion technology for the first time on Mac, increasing the refresh rate to 120 frames per second.

As with the iPhone 13 Pro and the latest iPad Pro, the screen does not stay at this frequency all the time, but varies the refresh speed according to the content or the movement of the interface, ensuring extremely fluid movements and helping to preserve battery life.

The perception of ProMotion varies from person to person. I’m quite sensitive to movements on the screen, so I understand the difference between using an iPhone 13 Pro at 120fps and an iPhone 12 at 60fps, for example.

The effect of ProMotion on macOS is less noticeable on a daily basis, I think because we don’t interact directly with the interface elements on the screen, as happens on mobile devices.

While I don’t consider ProMotion as essential on the Mac as I do on the iPhone or iPad, I’m able to take advantage of the feature in some more specific situations.

I noticed a lot of difference when editing two episodes of my podcast (Stacktrace) in Adobe Audition. As audio editing involves moving quickly through the timeline to make cuts and adjustments, smoother movement brings a certain visual comfort and even a feeling that I’m being more productive.

Another area where ProMotion has helped a lot is in Xcode.

It may seem strange that I’m mentioning code editing as something that benefits from ProMotion, but I had a similar experience to what I mentioned with Audition: greater visual comfort when navigating through multiple pieces of code in a large project and a feeling of working “faster” “.

At the top of the screen is a controversial element that emerged there in 2017 with the iPhone X: the notch, that small cutout that on iPhones is used for the front camera, Face ID and other sensors. The new MacBook Pros feature a display that comes closer to the edge of the computer and rounded corners at the top, which are followed by the display.

The cutout houses the new FaceTime HD camera, with 1080p resolution, the camera indicator, light sensor and a microphone. As macOS has always had a fixed interface element in the area — the menu bar — the presence of the cutout is a detail that does not interfere with day-to-day use at all.

The only thing that can happen is that there is no space for the Menu Bar app icons. If you’re the type of person who uses a lot of apps that place icons up there, it’s worth investing in Bartender, which allows you to customize the organization of your space.

When using a full-screen app on new Macs, the menu bar space is not used by default, leaving just a black bar that makes the cutout completely invisible. It is possible to change the settings so that the menu bar is always visible, even in full screen.

Apps can also choose to fill the entire screen including the clipping area, but so far I haven’t seen any apps using this feature.

As for the keyboard, the new MacBooks Pro brought a design based on a new version of the “scissors” mechanism, supposedly with a more “mechanical” response, according to Apple.

I’m quite satisfied with the keyboard, I’d say it looks a lot like the Magic Keyboard sold by the company, but with slightly firmer keys.

Image: Personal archive/ Guilherme Rambo

performance and battery

Finally, let’s get to what matters most: how fast is this 14-inch MacBook Pro?

There are several customization options when buying one of these Macs. The one I bought specifically is customized and has the following features: Apple M1 Max chip with 10 CPU cores and 24 GPU cores, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD.

This is not the maximum configuration of the machine, which can come with up to 64GB of RAM, 8TB of SSD and 32 GPU cores.

I don’t really like comparing performance against benchmarks, as everyday use is very different from a synthetic performance test. I can speak from my experience, comparing this MacBook Pro with the MacBook Air M1 and the Mac Mini M1 that I was using daily.

I was already able to do most of my work on the MacBook Air and all of my work on the Mac Mini, so this new MacBook Pro would need to allow me to do all aspects of my work and deliver better performance than the Mac Mini.

Fortunately, this happened: I can do all aspects of my work, from creating apps in Xcode to editing motion graphics in After Effects, without any problems and with performance superior to what I perceived on the Mac Mini.

The main difference is in the tasks that manage to take advantage of all CPU and/or GPU cores, since each individual core is not very different from what I’ve been using on other Macs with an M1 chip.

What keeps me waiting the most at work is compiling projects in Xcode. In this regard, the new machine did not disappoint. In addition to compiling projects faster, I can keep more projects open at the same time without noticing any performance loss and without worrying about running out of RAM, as the 32 GB is more than enough for my workload.

As for the battery, maybe it’s too early to give a final opinion, but the impression I have so far is that the battery life is quite comparable to the MacBook Air, that is, excellent.

To give a practical example: it is approximately 3:30 pm at the time of writing this paragraph. I started the day around 8:30 am and I’ve done a little bit of everything: edited podcast, used Xcode, checked emails, among other activities, all on drums. Checking the battery level now, it’s at 81%.

Who are these Macs for?

Seeing the praise for the new machines, both the ones I’ve made here and the ones from other people who have tried it, it’s hard to find a reason not to want a Mac like this. After all, if it’s so good, why not?

The reason is the same as always when it comes to Apple: the price!

Outside, the entry-level 14-inch model costs $1,999. At the Apple Store in Brazil, the entry-level model costs R$26,999.

As I said at the beginning of this columnthese new Macs are for those who have high demands regarding portability combined with high performance and connectivity.

If it is to be put at the tip of the pencil, the investment needs to “pay for itself” considering the time of use that the professional will be able to extract from the computer and how much he will be able to earn with what he will produce on the equipment. If that account closes, it’s worth the investment.

Anyone looking for a computer for simpler tasks will be more than satisfied with other Mac models, or even an iPad.