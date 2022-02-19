Management of the ‘prince tax’ in Petrópolis splits the imperial family and the fight reaches the courts – 02/18/2022 – Daily life

The management of the heritage inherited from Dom Pedro 2º and the so-called “prince tax” charged in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, became the pivot of a legal dispute within a part of the imperial family.

Dissatisfied with the direction of Companhia Imobiliária de Petrópolis (CIP), created to manage the inheritance, four heirs went to court to force the other partners of the company to buy their shares of the estate, whose value has not yet been estimated.

The company is responsible for charging the laudêmio in the area of ​​the former Imperial Farm, formed by land purchased by Dom Pedro 1º from 1830 and, later, by his son, Dom Pedro 2º.

It comprises a large part of the central area of ​​Petrópolis, the epicenter of the natural disaster in which at least 136 people died – there are still another 218 missing. The CIP headquarters, in Casa da Princesa Isabel, also suffered damage caused by the rains.

Ownership of the former farm is the legal basis for the 2.5% “prince tax” on all real estate transactions in the area. The laudêmio is foreseen in the decree of foundation of Petrópolis, of April of 1843 and signed by Dom Pedro 2º.

There is no idea of ​​the estimate of the current value of this heritage. As well as the exact size of the area of ​​the former Imperial Farm and how many properties currently exist in it is not public knowledge.

The amount collected annually through the “prince tax” is also unknown. The money does not pass through the public coffers. It is charged directly by CIP and the receipt is one of the requirements made for recording real estate transactions. The inscriptions of the properties in the city registry indicate or not the need to pay the fee.

“The proceeds are used to preserve the city’s Atlantic Forest and to maintain the palaces, which are buildings listed by IPHAN (Institute of National Historic and Artistic Heritage),” he told leaf in 2008 Paulo Tostes, former administrator of CIP.

“What little remains is distributed to family members,” he said.

Minutes of the CIP meetings attached to the lawsuit filed by the minority partners show that between 2006 and 2012 the company distributed R$ 5.8 million of its profit to the heirs of Dom Pedro 2º.

This amount fell between 2020 and 2021. In the last two years, CIP’s profit was BRL 372,500 and used to cover losses from previous years, according to documents from the Board of Trade.

Disagreements over the administration of the CIP have been going on for decades. Four heirs of Dom Pedro 2º decided, in 2018, to take the dispute to court.

They ask that the majority partners be obliged to buy their share in the company, equivalent to 28.5% of the total shares. For this, they ask for an appraisal of the assets by an expert.

Among the dissatisfied minority partners of the CIP is Dom Duarte Pio de Bragança, great-grandson of Princess Isabel and head of the Royal House of Portugal – he would be the king of the European country if the monarchy still existed.

In the action, they attack the company’s accounts and the actions of the majority partners. They criticize everything from the opening of Palácio Princesa Isabel, in Petrópolis, for external events, to the bonus paid to the company’s directors.

“It is not necessary to make further comments here about how absurd is the attitude of franchising spaces in the Princess Isabel Palace for private events, since it is common knowledge that that property -stage of the last photo of the Imperial Family on land Brazilian cities and where Princess Isabel’s first two children were born – is a historical-cultural heritage of paramount importance for the construction of Brazil’s identity”, say the minority partners.

The hot weather was succinctly recorded in the minutes of the CIP assemblies. In 2012, the then CEO of the company, Amaury de Souza, was questioned by the minority partners “about benefits in kind granted to the board, especially the personal use of company vehicles”.

Criticism of the bonuses to directors did not appear in the text because “the president [da assembleia] refused to record the minutes.” According to documents from the Board of Trade, the salary sheet of the board, composed of four people, is currently R$ 100,906 — it is not known how the division between them is made.

In 2013, minority shareholders asked for the recording of the meeting, complaining that the discussions held there did not appear in the minutes. The request was not granted.

The heirs who dispute the management of the patrimony left by Dom Pedro 2º are not responsible for the Brazilian Imperial House, heirs to the throne if it still existed in the country.

CIP’s partners are part of the so-called “Petrópolis branch”, descendant of Dom Pedro de Alcântara, son of Princess Isabel who renounced the throne to marry Countess Elisabeth Dobrzensky de Dobrzenicz against her mother’s wishes.

The resignation split the hereditary line of succession from the dynastic line, known as the “Broom branch”. These descended from Dom Luis de Orleans and Bragança, second son of Princess Isabel.

The company’s lawyer, Arthur Tostes, said he was not authorized to comment on information about the company. THE leaf could not get in touch with Afonso de Bourbon de Orleans e Bragança, the company’s current CEO.

Lawyer Felipe Hermanny, who represents the minority partners, also declined to comment.

The existence of the “prince tax” has always been the subject of controversy. There are more than 200 lawsuits in court questioning the calculation of the charge made by the CIP.

Former deputy Jorge Bittar (PT-RJ) proposed a law to end laudémio throughout the country, which would include Petrópolis. The project, however, did not go ahead. Deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) proposed, after the tragedy, a bill to allocate the money from the “prince tax” to a policy to prevent and combat environmental disasters.

The laudêmio is a collection instrument used since the colonial period in areas where the Crown was interested in occupying. The land was donated and, in return, a fee was imposed in case of sale.

Other entities also charge the laudêmio, such as the Catholic Church and the Navy. The federal government announced last year that it would end the fee for the military, which has not yet come to fruition.