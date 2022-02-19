Mariana Ferrão uses masculine pronoun when reporting transvestites attack

Known for her participation in the TV Globo program “Bem Estar” (2011-2019), journalist Mariana Ferrão polemicized during her participation in the “Inteligência Ltda” podcast, released yesterday on the YouTube website.

In an interview with host Rogério Vilela, she reported the attack she suffered by two transvestites at the door of a physiotherapy clinic in São Paulo and drew attention for referring all the time to male aggressors.

According to Mariana, the episode took place in 2018, near Vila Mariana. “It was a Saturday morning. I took an Uber and went [à clínica]. [Ao chegar lá,], I see ‘two’ transvestites at the door of the clinic. I got out of Uber, ‘the guys’ came towards me. They told me, ‘you’re really hot’.”

After the praise, however, the duo would have tried to prevent Mariana from entering the establishment.

“They put their hands on the door. Then the physical therapist came out and asked: ‘Excuse me, please’. At that ‘the’ transvestite turns to him and says: ‘What is it, my brother? You ate us all night and now you don’t want us to stay here at the door?’ There ‘the guy’ [travesti] pushed the physical therapist, who controlled himself completely to do nothing”, reported the journalist.

Ferrão then reports that she was convinced by the professional to enter the clinic and, once inside, the transvestites began to “break up the entire clinic”. “Outside, ‘they’ started throwing things. We called the police, André [Luís Costa, jornalista da Band], my ex-husband, went there… It looked like a nightmare! I was locked in a room, not knowing if ‘the guys’ would be able to break the glass doors. What if ‘those guys’ come in here? What if they do something to me? It was a very desperate moment.”

According to the former presenter of “Bem Estar”, the aggressors only gave up the attack when they heard the siren of the approaching police car, then fled. “The police saw the shards of glass… ‘They’ destroyed the door! It was crazy!”, concluded Ferrão.