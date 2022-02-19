Mercado Pago becomes a payment initiator

Last Wednesday (16), Mercado Pago, a fintech of Mercado Livre, announced that from now on it will allow transactions via payment initiation, based on the ITP figure, created in the third phase of Open Banking. Therefore, Mercado Pago became the first platform authorized by the Central Bank (BC) to operate with this regulatory license.

The expectation of the Brazilian system is that this modality will be one of the great drivers to propagate Open Finance, an evolution of Open Banking, among Brazilians. Read on and understand better what it means!

What changes to Mercado Pago

The payment initiator license was created by the Central Bank as part of the Open Banking implementation agenda and authorizes companies to initiate payments and transfers to customers.

To clarify in a more practical way, a payment initiator allows the user to make a payment or transfer via Pix within the platform, without having to enter the bank’s app to carry out the operation.

This way, from now on, Mercado Pago customers will be able to move money via Pix from other accounts to the Mercado Pago account directly through the Mercado Pago app. Before fintech became a payment initiator, the customer had to enter the bank’s app to perform this operation.

Afterwards, the initiator payments will allow the user to carry out other operations in addition to Pix and to be able to buy in e-commerces from the Mercado Pago account.

The vice president of fintech, Tulio Oliveira, explained that the payment initiator opens doors to many other possibilities of use and transforms the buying and selling experience.

“When paying, the user will no longer need to copy and paste a PIX code into another application. Every payment is resolved in a redirection that skips a few steps, making the purchase faster. We also see benefits for sellers such as increased sales conversion and more business.” Tulio Oliveira, vice president of Mercado Pago

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com