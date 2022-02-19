Microsoft and the acquisition of Activision: the official document tells how it was

The acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has not yet been analyzed by Organs competent bodies, so the company published, as a rule, an official document that summarizes all the events that led to the proposal of the house of Redmond, allowing to see how things turned out.

The document published by the SEC allows us to have a precise chronology: It’s quite a heavy read, but it might be interesting to understand how what could be biggest acquisition in video game history. With the FTC looking into the case, it’s not certain that the thing will pass, also given the recent Nvidia and ARM case, but the situation between Microsoft and Activision is a very different one, so it’s hard to make predictions.

In the meantime, it’s interesting to see how the discussions played out, not least because a very precise strategy emerges from Phil Spencer. Based on the timing of contacts with Activision, it seems pretty clear that the Xbox boss intended to exploit a moment of weakness at the publisher so he could reach a more favorable deal with a greater chance of success.

In fact, it looks like Phil Spencer got in touch with Bobby Kotick three days after the disclosure of the famous scandal involving the head of Activision involved in the issue of abuse, reported by the Wall Street Journal. Practically a day after Phil Spencer reported that wanted to “re-evaluate” the relationship between Microsoft and Activision (we even posted this news on this link), the call came between Spencer and Kotick for the possible acquisition.

In fact, it was definitely a “re-evaluation” of relationships, no doubt. In such a situation, Activision Blizzard was obviously more inclined to go along with the takeover and, above all, investors may have found the prospect of a total management change much more positive, with a planned exit for Kotick.

In Spencer’s phone call it appears the Xbox boss discussed “Strategic Opportunities Between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft” and reported a possible Satya Nadella link the next day, which in fact happened on saturday with a formal acquisition proposal, provoking a series of discussions between the companies.

Another interesting element that emerges is the fact that Activision Blizzard is already in contact with 4 other companies for a possible acquisition, but these are not explicit in the document, which refers to these simply as companies “A, C, D and E” . Among other curious elements is the confirmation that Microsoft will have to pay between 2 and 3 billion dollars in damages in case the acquisition is blocked by Organs antitrust bodies, but it also emerges that if Activision shareholders vote against the acquisition, the company de Kotick would pay Microsoft $2.27 billion.

The process will be complicated, but Microsoft seems willing to move mountains to have the giant Activision Blizzard at Xbox Game Studios.

