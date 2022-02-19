Microsoft Announces New Requirements for Installing Windows 11 Pro; see what has changed

Microsoft announced this week two new changes to the installation process for the Windows 11 Pro edition, a version that will require users to add new resources when formatting the machine and installing the software, a change that could impact the experience of thousands of people. As the developer explained on her blog, Windows 11 Pro version will bring new installation requirements for users, requiring internet connection and a Microsoft account during the initial software configuration steps, requirements that until then were only present on Windows 11 Home Edition.

According to information, the change is part of the developer’s efforts to make Windows users use the company account – a service that provides access to exclusive Microsoft resources – instead of just installing the operating system and enjoying all the features through the local account. This condition should not affect past generations of the system, i.e. Windows 10, 8 and 8.1 will continue with the same installation process even without an Outlook account or network availability.

According to users, the imposition of account creation has not yet come into effect and it is possible to circumvent this rule just by disconnecting the computer from the internet, but soon this will no longer be possible. Similar to Windows 11 Home Edition, Windows 11 Pro Edition now only requires internet connectivity during initial device setup,” Microsoft said.