Microsoft releases minimum requirements for running Android apps on Windows 11; check out

Microsoft announced last Tuesday (15) that Windows 11 will finally support Android apps — one of the most anticipated features of the new generation of the operating system. This Friday (18), big tech published a support document that details the minimum hardware requirements for running mobile applications on PC. The minimum requirements indicate that supporting Android apps will require relatively advantageous hardware, leaving older and entry-level computers off the list. Look:

Note that PCs equipped with traditional HD (hard disk) will not be able to run mobile applications, possibly due to their high response latency. SSD, on the other hand, is much faster, but is usually much more expensive. As for the processors, it is interesting to note that Microsoft has provided support for different architectures, including ARM, present in several affordable notebooks. The minimum amount of RAM, on the other hand, is higher. The Virtual Machine Platform is a little-known tool among users less familiar with this type of emulation, but it will become popular with the arrival of Android apps on Windows. To enable it, just follow the path: Control Panel > Programs > Turn Windows features on or off.