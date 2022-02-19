Motorola Frontier appears in new render, reveals 194MP camera – Tudo em Tecnologia

A few weeks ago, we shared here on the site the first rendering of a new Motorola smartphone codenamed “Frontier. However, the image was not of satisfactory quality and hid the information from the main camera. However, a new high-quality render leaked by leaker Evan Blass has just unraveled this mystery.

Unlike the previous rendering, the new leaked image shows the Motorola Frontier from all angles in a gorgeously bright color. The curved display on the sides is once again present with extremely narrow edges all around and a center hole cutout for the selfie camera. In addition, the screen is expected to occupy a size of 6.7″ with high-quality OLED technology.

Although the display is impressive, the rear of the new rendering is the one that stands out the most. With an extremely large 194MP camera, the device promises to bring the toughest lens in the industry. Although it does not mention the sensor model, it is expected to be the ‘S5KHP1’, a camera made by South Korean manufacturer Samsung.

As for the rest of the features, the 194MP main lens is expected to be accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP Sony telephoto sensor. In addition, the flagship is said to feature the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, a processor not yet announced by Qualcomm.

The Motorola Frontier has not gone through any certifications so far, which suggests that its launch is a bit far off. In any case, let’s wait for new reports.