National center that monitors natural disasters had the lowest budget in history in 2021, says director

Photo shows several computers lined up, with a large screen in front

Credit, Disclosure / Cemaden

photo caption,

Created in 2011, Cemaden is far from having the budget of its early years

In December 2015, the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden) delivered to the municipality of Petrópolis (RJ) a modern Robotic Total Station (ETR), an equipment capable of detecting earth movement and thus helping to detect possible landslides on the hills.

But this February 2022, when heavy rains led to the death of more than a hundred people in the municipality, the equipment was no longer in Petrópolis, but in Cachoeira Paulista (SP), where a Cemaden unit is located. In 2017, the nine ETRs that the institution had spread to pilot municipalities in the country, including Petrópolis, had to be removed for maintenance and never returned, according to the director of Cemaden, physicist Osvaldo Moraes.

“These stations require calibration in the laboratory, but we didn’t have the budget for that. We prefer to remove them from the field than leave them there, depreciating. We didn’t have the resources to do this maintenance, and we still don’t have any resources”, says Moraes.

Cemaden is linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) and, according to data sent by the center itself to the report, in 2021 it had the lowest budget since its creation, in 2011. Last year, Cemaden received R$ 17 .9 million federal funds; in 2020, it had received BRL 20.9 million; and in 2012, R$ 90.7 million (the first year for which there is a record). These values ​​are nominal, that is, they do not include inflationary changes.

