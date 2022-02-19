NeoEnergia has a 36% drop in profit, with Belo Monte adjustment

NeoEnergia (NEOE3) reported a profit of BRL 635 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 36% lower performance compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the performance was impacted by the reclassification of Belo Monte to “Assets held for sale”, with a negative non-cash adjustment of R$482 million.

Disregarding this effect, according to the company, profit would have totaled R$ 1.1 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 12%.

In the year, NeoEnergia’s profit totaled R$3.9 billion, an increase of 40%, but without the effects of Belo Monte, it would have increased by 57%, to R$4.4 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$2.4 billion in 4Q21, up 15%, while last year it reached R$9.9 billion, up 52% .

Ebitda Caixa was BRL 2.1 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 60%, while in 2021 it reached BRL 7.3 billion (+41% compared to 2020).

More indicators from NeoEnergia’s balance sheet (NEOE3)

Net revenue totaled R$11.388 billion in 4Q21, up 14% over the same period of the previous year.

The net financial result was negative by R$909 million in 4Q21, an increase of 160% over the financial losses in 4Q20.

The company’s gross margin was BRL 4.011 billion between October and December 2021, an increase of 27% year-on-year.

Operating expenses totaled BRL 1.013 billion between October and December last year, up 2% over the same period in 2020.

The volume of energy injected was 19,710 GWh in 4Q21 (-1.4% vs. 4Q20), due to lower temperatures and higher rainfall. In the year, 75,814GWh (+3.7% vs. 2020), confirming the resumption of economic activity throughout the year.

The energy distributed was 17,208 GWh in 4Q21 (+3.8% vs. 4Q20) and 66,257 GWh in the year (+6.2% vs. 2020). It is worth mentioning the effect of REN 863/2019, impacting the unbilled in 4Q20 by 826 GWh, reducing the energy distributed in 4Q20 with no impact on the economic result.

indebtedness

In relation to net debt, Neoenergia reported that there was an increase of 65.9%, to R$ 30.749 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 3.12 times, a reduction of 0.27 times compared to 4Q20.

Capex totaled BRL 9.4 billion in 2021, up 48% compared to 2020, due to the advancement of the Transmission and Wind projects.

