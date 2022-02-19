Neoenergia shares fall after balance sheet; company wants new projects

Neoenergia shares (NEOE3) fell after the publication of the fourth quarter balance sheet, which fell by 36%, impacted by the reclassification of Belo Monte to “Assets held for sale”, with a negative non-cash adjustment of R$482 million.

The shares closed down 1.41%, quoted at R$ 16.07. For analysts, the company’s results were within expectations.

In Credit Suisse’s assessment, Neoenergia reported strong regulatory results annually, in line with market consensus, benefiting from tariff readjustments, a new merged distribution unit and decent cost performance.

Generation numbers were better than expected, mainly due to stronger thermal results despite weaker performance at hydro units. Credit maintains rating outperform for Neoenergia, and a target price of R$ 23.30.

Ativa highlighted that the results were in line with the projections, due to the continued recovery of the volumes distributed in its markets and the impact of the readjustments in the captive market tariffs, given the recognition of the renegotiation of the GSF (without cash effect).

Additionally, Ativa highlighted the progress made in the transmission works, due to the start-up of the Chafariz Wind Complex, the greater availability of wind resources in its other parks, the thermoelectric generation in Termopernambuco and the better margin of its trading company.

“Despite the increase in PECLD and accounting for the effects of the adjustment related to the placement of Belo Monte for sale, the adjusted operating expenses were in line with our model, as was the equity result,” he added.

Meanwhile, Itaú BBA analysts highlighted that the company’s numbers for 4Q21 were positive. “Despite the solid results delivered so far, Neoenergia has underperformed its main competitors in recent months and is one of the cheapest names in our coverage”, emphasizes BBA, which has an outperform rating and a target price of R$27 .00.

Neoenergia (NEOE3) seeks new projects

The recently won projects at auction were the focus of Neoernegia (NEOE3) presentation to market analysts this Friday (18), in the morning.

Mario Ruiz-Tagle, CEO of the company, did not fail to celebrate the two achievements in auctions promoted by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), held in December last year. According to him, the new ventures will bring sustainability to the company in the long term.

The acquisition of lot 1 in the transmission tender, for the development of a 500 kV substation in Minas Gerais, is one of these achievements. Capex is R$660.9 million.

The other achievement was in the energy reserve auction with Termopernambuco, where the entire available capacity of the plant, of 498 MW, was sold, with supply starting in 2026, ensuring fixed power revenue of R$ 207 million per year.

The executive also highlighted the start of commercial operation last July at the Chafariz Wind Farm (PB), adding 471 MW to Neoenergia’s installed energy generation.

New energy distributor anticipated regulatory level

The presentation to analysts was also marked by an explanation of the progress of the Neoenergia Brasília project. The company won the CEB Distribuição concession auction in December 2020, and started operating the distributor in March. R$ 2.5 billion was paid for the concession.

The company reported having made an initial investment of R$ 190 million in the Federal District, with a reduction in losses and an increase in revenue, in addition to efficiencies in the operation. According to Neonergia, its distributor in Brasília – which has around 1.1 million customers – brought forward the regulatory level from 2024 to 2023, in terms of reducing losses. There is a voluntary resignation program at the concessionaire in progress.

Company confirms delivery in 2022 of two generation projects

The Oitis Wind Complex, in Piauí and Bahia, with 12 parks and a capacity of 566.5 MW, is in the beginning of the assembly of wind turbines, with 60% of the transmission line being completed. The start of the operation is scheduled for the 1st half of 2022.

The Luzia Photovoltaic Solar Park, in Paraíba, with two parks and a capacity of 149 MW, is now advancing in the construction of the transmission line and substations. The start of the operation is scheduled for the 2nd half of 2022.

Neoenergia wants to sell its stake in Belo Monte

The company pointed out that in 4Q21, -R$ 482 million was recorded in net income referring to the adjustment of the value of UHE Belo Monte. Management decided to proceed with the analysis and measures with a view to determining the conditions for the sale of its shareholding.

“This divestment is in line with the company’s strategy, given that it is a minority stake (10%). Thus, the balance of the investment in Belo Monte was transferred from the item ‘investments’ to ‘non-current assets held for sale’”.

Market analysts believe that the sale would be related to governance risks and low return.

