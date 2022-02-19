New model has version for PwD, exemption from IPI and bonus

Jeep do Brasil has always maintained its commitment to offer models of its vehicles to the PwD public. Including, the new Jeep Renegade 2022 already has the necessary adaptations in the four new versions of the car. In addition, in the direct sales modality, the car is exempt from IPI and factory bonus. Check out!

New Jeep Renegade 2022

With its four versions costing less than R$200,000, the entire range is available exempt from the federal tax, the IPI. However, there is no version below R$ 100,000, that is, ICMS is charged, whether total or partial.

However, it is worth mentioning that in the 2022 line there are several new features, such as the T270 engine with 4×2 or 4×4 traction, in addition to greater investment in technology, a new design and more safety for the driver and passengers. All versions yield 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol. In addition, its maximum torque is 27.5 kgfm on both fuels. The Sport and Longitude versions have a six-speed automatic transmission. The S and Trailhawk versions have nine gears.

In addition, those interested in purchasing one of the versions of the model can now pay a visit to one of the thousands of dealerships of the brand throughout the country and request their order.

Jeep Renegade 2022 Prices for General Public and PwD

It is important to remember that these prices available below are for black vehicles (except in the states of São Paulo and Paraíba). Check it out now!

Jeep Renegade version: Sport T270 AT6 4×2

Public price: BRL 123,990.00

PwD Price: BRL 104,651.84

Jeep Renegade version: Longitude T270 AT6 4×2

Public price: BRL 138,990.00

PwD Price: BRL 117,312.88

Jeep Renegade version: S Series

Public price: BRL 163,290.00

PwD Price: BRL 137,822.44

Jeep Renegade version: Trailhawk AT9 4×4