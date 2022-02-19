New variant of covid affects the lungs



ICU bed: concern about more severe symptoms of subvariant



Photo: Hélio Filho-Secom/ state government









Unlike the original variant, the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron is more aggressive and can affect the lungs, according to an unpublished study.

The circulation of BA.2 of the coronavirus has already been confirmed in the country, with infected patients in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Santa Catarina.

Experts say that in the original omicron variant (BA.1), the preference was for the upper airways, such as the nose and mouth, rather than the lungs. This fact is pointed out as one of the reasons for the lower lethality of the new variant.

The study by Japanese researchers from the universities of Tokyo, Kumamoto, Hokkaido and Kyoto, which has not yet been reviewed, found that the new subvariant reached the lungs of mice “significantly more” than the original variant.

In the research, the scientists observed that the reproduction capacity of BA.2 is 1.4 times greater than that presented by the original strain. They also concluded that the subvariant is resistant to immunity induced by the original omicron. That is, whoever was infected with one strain can be contaminated with the other later.

Pulmonologist Jessica Polese believes the research is new information. “We have advanced a lot in the technical detection capacity, and this generates this type of information, which, in practice, we still don’t know if it will have a great impact. We will have this subvariant circulating like we have BA.1,” she highlights.

The doctor points out that the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron seems to be more infectious than the BA.1. “We don’t know much about her. What we do know is that it can reach the lung, unlike the original omicron. Because it reaches the lung, we always think that the severity is greater, but this is not an absolute truth, because the subvariant can reach the lung and not be as inflammatory as other variants.”

According to pulmonologist Ciléa Victória Martins, there are many cases of people contaminated by the ômicron who had the lung part compromised. “Especially unvaccinated and immunosuppressed people. We have a large number of children affected, which we did not have with previous strains. We will have new mutations. Therefore, we have to vaccinate with all doses”.









