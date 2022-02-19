New York woman may have cured herself of HIV, and it wasn’t by faith – 02/18/2022

Last week, the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God spread on its social networks the false information that a Brazilian couple had abandoned treatment and cured themselves of HIV for having followed the precepts of religion.

On the same day, the presentation of the case of a woman who apparently cured herself of HIV infection made the 2022 edition of the World Conference on HIV/AIDS (CROI), which takes place in Denver, United States, start with excitement.

Whenever the subject is a cure for HIV, a considerable part of the world’s population tends to stop what they are doing to hear the news. And the news this time is good.

The case announced at the conference is of a middle-aged brown woman, resident of New York, who was diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. She was living well and healthy taking her antiretroviral treatment, until in 2017 she developed a hematological cancer called acute myeloid leukemia.

For the treatment of this cancer, a bone marrow transplant (BMT) was indicated, a procedure in which the patient is submitted to an aggressive chemo and radiotherapy treatment to eliminate all the immune cells (good and cancerous) from his body, in order to then infuse healthy blood cells from a compatible bone marrow donor. What is expected is that the transplanted cells proliferate and take the place and function of the eliminated diseased blood.

So far, nothing out of the ordinary for an onco-hematology ward, however, everything began to change in this New Yorker’s story when she was invited to join a research project called IMPAACT P1107, coordinated by Yvonne J. Bryson, from University of California.

In this study, BMT would be done in a special way, with the aim of eliminating not only cancer cells from the patient’s body, but also cells infected with the virus, and thus curing both leukemia and HIV.

This idea was not new. It had already been tested in several other patients, but in only two of them the goal of curing HIV was achieved. The first time was in 2006, with patient Timothy Brown, and the second in 2016, with Adam Castillejo.

In both cases, the cure was achieved because the infused bone marrow donors carried a rare genetic mutation called CCR5-?32, which modifies the receptor used by the virus to invade human cells, making an individual resistant to HIV infection.

In the case of the New York patient, the infused bone marrow contained cells from two sources: part of a compatible relative donor who did not have the mutation CCR5-?32 and part of an umbilical cord from a bank of cells carrying the precious mutation. The result was surprising. The patient recovered well from the procedure and 100 days after the transplant she already had a completely renewed immune system, without leukemia and resistant to HIV.

After BMT, the patient continued taking her antiretroviral treatment for another 3 years until, as there was no laboratory evidence that there was any trace of HIV in her body, she agreed to stop it. After 14 months without antiretrovirals, she continues without any viral relapse.

The case presented at the world conference, despite being apparently the third cure for HIV, has some unprecedented elements that deserve to be commented and celebrated. The first is the fact that she is the first woman to achieve such virological remission after a BMT. This is a milestone within a global clinical research framework that tends to prioritize male research participants.

The second is the non-requirement of a bone marrow donor who is compatible and carries the mutation. CCR5-?32 simultaneously. The search for compatible donors is in itself a very difficult task. Finding among them carriers of a genetic mutation present in less than 1% of the population was practically impossible, considerably limiting new attempts at cure using this method.

Finally, the patient from New York managed to have an excellent recovery in the post-BMT period, a period in which numerous health complications usually occur due to the profound immunosuppression resulting from the transplant. Whether it was sheer luck or a result of the type of procedure performed, with the potential to be reproduced in a greater number of patients, we will need more time and studies to answer.

About the couple supposedly cured by the Universal Church, we know absolutely nothing.

What we know in each new official case of a cure released is that only science can stop the catastrophe that the HIV pandemic has caused in humanity for the last 40 years. Any kind of healing, faith, sympathy or promise of a cure for HIV today is false and criminal propaganda that can lead people to death from AIDS.

People living with HIV in Brazil, have faith in scientific knowledge. Remain linked to antiretroviral treatment and medical follow-up. Only then will you be able to benefit from a cure for this virus when science has managed to unravel the steps necessary for this procedure to be effective and safe.