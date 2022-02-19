Nine benefits of watermelon: hydrates and is good for the heart – Revista Globo Rural

+



Watermelon has many health benefits. Because it has more than 90% water in its composition, it is famous for being a great natural diuretic. But did you know that its properties bring other benefits that are good for the body? In addition to having few calories, hydrating the skin and hair, the vegetable has antioxidant action, strengthens the immune system and is good for the heart. Another point that should be highlighted is that watermelon also helps in the production of serotonin and melatonin, the sleep hormone. Here are nine benefits of watermelon.

It is common to treat watermelon as a fruit, although it is a vegetable in the same family as melons and pumpkins. There are watermelon plantations spread across the country. But São Paulo, Goiás, Bahia, Pernambuco, Piauí and Maranhão, the main producing states. Watermelon does well in warm climates, with temperatures between 21°C and 35°C — here’s how to plant watermelon.

Rounded and with a weight that can vary from 1 to 20 kilos, watermelon has been cultivated for over four millennia. Its origin is attributed to tropical Africa, from where it left for India and then to European countries, whose explorers introduced it to the American continent.

1- Good for skin and hair

Vitamins A, C and lycopene found in watermelon help to make skin and hair healthier. This is because while vitamin C helps with collagen production, vitamin A helps with cell regeneration and lycopene helps protect the skin from sun damage.

2- Moisturizes the body

Watermelon is made up of 92% water and is therefore considered a good source of hydration for the body. Keeping the body hydrated is important as it regulates body temperature and also prevents infections. In addition, all this water, associated with the fibers existing in the composition of the fruit, help the person to feel satiated.

3- Regulates the nervous system

Nutritionist Laísa Ramos points out that watermelon is also a source of vitamin B6 and thus contributes to the body’s energy generation mechanism and regulation in the nervous system. “By being a cofactor of an enzyme, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) helps in the transformation of tryptophan into serotonin, which is the neurotransmitter hormone of pleasure and well-being”, she explains.

4 – Helps produce the sleep hormone

Serotonin produced with the help of vitamin B6 is also transformed into melatonin, the sleep hormone. “This production makes the person sleep better, with the feeling of necessary rest and comfort”, adds the nutritionist.

5- Decreases risk of cardiovascular disease

Lycopene is a carotenoid, a chemical found in the red pigment of the fruit, which has antioxidant properties. “The antioxidant compounds in watermelon help in the oxidative balance of the body and also in the non-oxidation of “bad” cholesterol (LDL). This prevents the formation of atheromatous plaque, that is, lipids and fibrous tissue, which can appear on the wall of blood vessels and, therefore, we can say that the fruit helps to prevent cardiovascular diseases”, he explains.

6- Improves the gut

The lighter part of the watermelon, which is next to the rind, is rich in fiber and nutrients. Its consumption helps to improve the functioning of intestinal transit. Despite being good for the intestines, it is important to remember that consuming too much can result in the production of unwanted gases.

7- Helps to deflate

The diuretic action is among the most well-known properties of watermelon. The fruit helps the body fight fluid retention, decreasing the feeling of bloating.

8- Strengthens the immune system

Like oranges, watermelon is also a source of vitamin C, so its consumption is a good option to make the immune system stronger.

9 – Protects the skin from the sun

A lot of people don’t know, but watermelon also helps protect the skin from the harmful effects of the sun. This is because the red part of watermelon is rich in antioxidant carotenoids, such as beta-carotene and lycopene, which directly cooperate in this protection.

Enjoy with moderation

Watermelon is 92% water and 6% sugar. In general, this amount does not affect blood sugar levels, but it is worth noting that its consumption may not be recommended for those who have diabetes, for example.

“Healthy consumption will depend on the size, height and age of each person. It is not recommended for those who have diabetes, as it can increase blood glucose, for example. But in general, an adult of average height and weight can eat two slices at a time,” said Laísa Ramos.