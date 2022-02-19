Nobody liked it? Ford sells 300 Mavericks in 24 hours

The launch of the Ford Maverick this Tuesday (15th) divided the opinion of internet users and the specialized press. Its price of R$ 239,990 is higher than that of the Fiat Toro and it does not offer a diesel engine – the darling of Brazilian pickup trucks. But the novelty factor spoke volumes: the first batch of the pickup sold out in 24 hours.

This first batch has 300 units, which generated sales of almost R$ 72 million for Ford in just one day. The 300 buyers will receive the pickup within 60 days at the dealership where the reservation was made.

AutoPapo has already ridden the Ford Maverick, check out our review:

Maverick bets on practicality

Ford imports the Maverick from Mexico in a unique version: the Lariat FX4. This model is the top of the line and the equipment package for Brazil brings practically all the equipment available for the pickup.

The engine is the 2.0 turbo EcoBoost, which produces 253 hp and 38.7 kgfm. The gearbox is eight-speed, sending that power to all four wheels through on-demand all-wheel drive. That’s why it brings excellent performance, second only to the Ram 1500 equipped with a V8 engine.

The interior features practical solutions such as the large bottle holders in the front doors, the trunk under the rear seat and a cell phone holder in the center console. In the bucket there are niches with lids for objects and the Flex Bed system, which allows the bucket to be modularized using boards.