Novak Djokovic admits mistake for granting interview even infected: “Selfish” | sneakers

The spotlight of the tennis world is once again on Novak Djokovic. And again for an off-court affair. The player – who gave an interview to a French newspaper even though he tested positive for Covid-19 – admitted that he made a mistake in making this decision.

The Serbian, who used an RT-PCR test carried out on December 16 to try to show that he would be able to compete in the Australian Open in January, having been infected recently, met with journalist Franck Ramella and members of the newspaper French “L’Equipe”, on the 18th, therefore, two days after the exam.

– I made a mistake. I respect Franck, he’s been in tennis longer than me. We put off the interview for a while and by the time I tested positive he was already in Belgrade. I wore the mask throughout the interview, we were distant. I took off the mask to pose for the photos, but Franck and the photographer were far away. I recognize that I was selfish, I was wrong. I know that not all people will forgive me, I understand the critics,” he told Serbian broadcaster RTS.

Deported from Australia, Djokovic – one of the most successful athletes in tennis history – says he has fond memories of the country, where he won the Open nine times.

– Many beautiful things happened to me, professionally speaking, there. Despite everything that has happened, I have a great connection to the country.

In relation to Covid-19, “Nole” did not rule out, in the future, getting vaccinated for the first time to be immunized against the disease. However, he denies the reputation of antivax.

– I don’t like to be associated with certain initiatives or communities. I never said I belong to any of them. I keep an open mind, anything is possible. We’ll see how the situation evolves, but at the moment I decided not to (vaccinate) – declared the athlete, who hopes to represent Serbia at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.