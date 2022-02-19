Omicron’s first sign may linger even after healing

Covid-19 causes several manifestations in the body, although symptoms can vary between people. The Ômicron variant, which is dominant today in the world, has highlighted some of these reactions, one of which is indicative of the first sign of infection by the strain.

The UK National Health Service (NHS) board noted from studies that it is common for the variant to cause headaches in the early days of illness. It’s usually when the person still doesn’t know they’ve been infected.

Credit: Cecilie_Arcurs/istockHeadache may be the first symptom infected with Omicron feel

The problem is that this bothersome symptom, in some people, does not go away even after recovery from the disease, and can be felt daily, configuring the condition called long covid, which can last for months.

According to the NHS, these problems may be more common in those patients who have a history of headaches.

The health body says taking pain relievers for pain relief is an option, but “ideally” should be limited to less than three days a week.

The NHS still recommends seeking medical help if painkillers don’t help and the headache gets worse.

long covid

The long covid, that is, the set of sequels caused by the coronavirus infection, can affect both people who had mild or severe symptoms.

According to a study done by Australian researchers and published in the scientific journal Nature Immunology, these sequelae can persist after 8 months of recovery from the disease.

The main conclusion is that these persistent symptoms are caused by the abnormal functioning of the immune system. It’s as if he doesn’t go back to the pre-infection stage.