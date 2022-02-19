On the eve of the last training session for the Supercopa, Matías Zaracho remains doubtful at Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will have one more training session this Saturday before ending the preparation for the Supercopa do Brasil, in the duel with Flamengo on Sunday, in Cuiabá. This Friday, coach Antonio Mohamed’s main doubt remained in the field of uncertainty. Matías Zaracho has discomfort in his thigh.

The Argentine, one of the protagonists of the champion team of the Brazilian and the Supercup, was spared the match against Athletic, on Tuesday, and complained of discomfort in the region after a hit in the classic against America. Without training with the ball alongside the other teammates, it is doubtful in the lineup.

If Zaracho cannot play, his natural replacement is the right winger Savarino, if coach Antonio Mohamed chooses to maintain a more offensive tactical scheme, with two open wingers on each side. Ademir, who also works in the Venezuelan sector, is another option.

Matias Zaracho, attacking midfielder for Atlético-MG

Zaracho became a key element at Galo precisely because of his ability to play different roles throughout the match, whether in the offensive phase as a midfielder arriving in the area, or in the defensive phase covering spaces left by teammates.

Cuca’s assistant, Eudes Pedro, even classified the player as the joker who was used to neutralize opponents’ forces in 2021.

Atlético travels on Saturday after training at 9:30 am in Cidade do Galo, with takeoff at 2:30 pm and arrival in Cuiabá around 4 pm (local time). The tendency is for Antonio Mohamed to disclose the list of related parties for Sunday’s duel, at Arena Pantanal, also at 4 pm, but in Brasilia time.

Probable Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Diego Godín and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Nacho and Zaracho (Savarino or Ademir); Keno and Hulk. Eduardo Vargas is the right absence for a knee injury.