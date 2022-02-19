Oppo A76 is an entry-level smartphone with Snapdragon 680 and 90 Hz display – All in Technology

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has just introduced a new smartphone to its wide range of devices, the Oppo A76. The device is built through a 6.56″ screen with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Still on the front, it carries an 8MP selfie camera.

On the back, the device works with a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. In addition, it includes a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and features the ColorOS 11.1 system based on Android 11.

Under the hood, the Oppo A76 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip whose 6nm manufacturing promises good performance and energy efficiency. There is also an Adreno 610 GPU along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the device supports virtual RAM up to 5GB.

Main features:

Screen: 6.56″ with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

GPU: Adreno 610

RAM: 6GB

Native Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging

System: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

Others:

The new Oppo A76 is now available in Malaysia for MYR 900.