Orange Peel Tea Recipe to Improve Body Health

Did you know that the concentration of vitamins in the orange peel is 10 times greater than in the pulp? Well, if we ate the orange peel, every 35g, 14% would be converted into pure nutrients for the body.

From now on, you should think twice before throwing orange peels in the trash. After all, it is possible to reuse them in food and obtain several incredible benefits for the health of the body. One of the ways to consume the fruit peel is through a tea, which will be taught below.

Positives of orange peel for the body

The orange peel has a powerful action to regulate the ideal levels of cholesterol in the body. Prevents and treats irritable bowel syndrome, acts against diarrhea and constipation. Another incredible use is in the calming action for the central nervous system.

Below are listed some amazing benefits that orange peels can provide for people.

Improves gastrointestinal flow; Combats stomach acidity; It acts as a bactericidal and fungicidal agent; Combats premature aging; Prevents and treats respiratory diseases; Exponentially improve oral health, especially teeth; Assists in diets aimed at weight loss; Helps fight kidney stones; Significantly improves bone health and strength.

How to consume orange peels?

As its ingestion is not common, you may be wondering what is the best way to ingest the orange peel. There are a few options that anyone can try.

Among them, the most common way to consume orange peel is through teas. However, the rinds can be chewed for a few minutes or placed in cakes and jellies.

orange peel tea recipe

You will need:

Peels of an orange;

300 ml of water;

Honey.

Bring the water to a boil and once it starts to bubble, turn off the heat. Add the peels to the boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes with the pan covered. Strain the liquid and drink it neat or with the addition of orange honey.