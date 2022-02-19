Painting worth R$5 million was crossed out by security

Artist Anna Leporskaya had her painting “Three Figures” scratched in an art gallery located in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The security guard working at the site, Centro Yeltsin, was accused of drawing eyes into the painting’s face. In addition, this picture is valued at US$ 1 million, which corresponds to more or less R$ 5 million in local currency.

pen scribbles

Two museum visitors noticed that there was something different about the painting and noticed the pen eyes. Soon after, these people notified the museum about what they saw, and then the security guard suffered a dismissal.

The situation was registered in December of last year, but, at first, the internal administration would have refused to collaborate with the case and still defended what happened, saying that the damage to the painting had been irrelevant. With this difficulty, the investigation can only begin in February this year and, if the case is upheld, the employee may receive a fine and also be imprisoned for up to three months.

With that, through a statement that was posted on February 7, the executive director of the institution, Alexander Drozdov, stated that the gallery employee was a service provider for a private company. Furthermore, the government has the belief that the employee suffered from a moment of compromised sanity for doing what he did.

Recovery of the work

To recover what was vandalized, it will take an investment of 250,000 rubles – around 17,000 reais. So the work was removed from the site and taken to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow to be restored.

Furthermore, it was because of this situation that the works exhibited at the Yeltsin Center now have protective screens on the front, so that no one can come into direct contact.

The painting consists of three characters who do not have a painted face and, in addition, this great work of art was made in the period from 1932 to 1934. In this situation that occurred in the Russian gallery, the security guard drew small circles that would indicate people’s eyes.