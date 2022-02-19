Paulinha Abelha: The singer’s husband declares himself to the artist: ‘I love you’

The model Clevinho Santos, husband of Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, spoke this morning with messages of love and hope for the recovery of his wife. The artist has been in a coma since last weekend.

Through stories, on Instagram, he posted videos of one of the performances of the artist from Calcinha Preta with the message “God is with you” and left captions saying that he is waiting for the return of his beloved.

“Go ahead! It’s not long before we get out of this”, wrote Clevinho. In another publication, which also shows Paulinha performing, he declared: “I love you”, he wrote.

“Brain works normally”

Singer Bell OIiver, from Calcinha Preta, used social media to update fans on the state of health of Paulinha Abelha.

“Good night, my people, passing by to tell you the news: thank God, tests were done and found that there was no brain death. The brain is working normally, Paulinha’s rates are normal, saturation is normal”, explained.

Bell Oliver also spoke about a change in the singer’s treatment: “Hemodialysis has been changed to a more advanced one that can last longer and thus remove more fluid from the body. So let’s continue in prayer. Thank God, we are more relieved and I have I’m sure it all worked out.”

the hospitalization

Paulinha, 43, was hospitalized last weekend after feeling unwell during a tour in São Paulo. As soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital, she was taken to a hospital, where kidney problems were initially identified. Afterwards, the group team stated the splash that Paulinha has a bacterium in her brain.

According to the singer’s latest medical report, released today, Paulinha remains in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and breathes with the help of devices. The condition, according to the doctors, is clinically stable.