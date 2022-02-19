Pay off the financing or invest in fixed income? With Selic high, see what’s worth it | Economy

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to raise the basic interest rate (Selic) from 9.25% to 10.75% per year has an impact on the profitability of financial investments and improves the return on fixed income investments, such as Treasury Direct bonds, CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificate) and LCI (Immobiliary Letters of Credit).

In this scenariopeople who have financed properties can have more advantage if they invest their money in these modalities than if they decide to amortize the debt (that is, pay part of it, in addition to the monthly installments).

This is not a rule that applies to everyone and the choice needs to take into account some factors:

Total effective cost of financing

Offer of discount for debt settlement by the financial institution

Investment rates of return

risk profile

Financial reserve status

For a correct assessment, it is necessary to compare the Selic rate or CDI how CET (Total Effective Cost), which is the real cost of your financing, recommends financial advisor Renato Faraco.

That’s because the real cost of financing is not just about the interest rate. Financial institutions usually include insurance and fees in the amount of the installment. Although not easily available to funders, the CET percentage is information that banks are required to disclose.

Thus, if the result of the account “Total effective cost – yield” for:

Positive : it is more advantageous to pay off the debt. That’s because you pay more interest than you would earn by investing the money.

: it is more advantageous to pay off the debt. That’s because you pay more interest than you would earn by investing the money. Negative: the investment is earning more than you pay in interest. It would be enough to pay the installment and there would still be a little money left over.

Let’s see two examples with numbers

Specialist Renato Faraco, from Lume Consultoria, carried out two simulations at the request of the g1. see below.

An investor has taken out financing of BRL 300 thousand

with a deadline of 360 months

E CET – Total Effective Cost of 12.5% ​​per year.

You have already paid 60 installments and 300 months to go to pay off the financing.

He received a bonus BRL 30 thousand in January 2022 and is in doubt whether to apply this resource in a post-fixed security, which pays 100% of the Selic rate.

The net return on investment is approx. 10.7% per year .

. He already has an emergency reserve invested in a fixed income fund with daily liquidity and does not intend to acquire any goods or make an expensive trip in the next 3 years.

The difference between CET (12.5%) and profitability (10.7%) is positive. In this case, it is more advantageous to amortize.

The CET of the second investor is only 8.5%

And he believes that he will achieve a net return of 9.7% per year

Therefore, the return on investment is higher than the financial cost that it has today in financing

All other conditions are identical to the first case.

“In this case, considering that this investment has good liquidity, the investor can keep these funds invested, and in the future, if the interest rate falls consistently (for a long time) to levels well below 8.5% (cost of CET), you can choose to carry out this amortization”, explains Faraco.

In addition to pure mathematics, knowing exactly what financial decisions you intend to make in the short term will be essential to guide your choice. According to Ricardo Rocha, finance professor at Insper, it is necessary to understand whether it is advantageous to give up the resource.

“You should assess whether you would have another more urgent or important destination for these resources. For example, paying off the balance of your mortgage and, months later, taking out an expensive loan to buy a vehicle will not be worth it. resources and use them to buy your vehicle without taking on new debt”, advises Faraco.

The unanimous advice of experts is not to use the value of the emergency reserve to amortize financing. It’s this little money that will help you in case something unforeseen happens or you lose your source of income for a while.

If you opt for amortization, when is it ideal to do so?

According to experts, the most recommended way is to save money for a while until you have a ‘little money’ to amortize. It can be the 13th pay, bonus, profit sharing or even unexpected money. “If you apply the money, the person increases their liquidity and gets closer to having the resource to make a greater amortization”, says Rocha.

Some types of financing also make it possible to use the FGTS balance every two years to amortize the outstanding balance of a property loan. In the specific case of the FGTS, which yields only 3% per yearthis transaction is worthwhile, because it is not possible to redeem this amount for another investment in fixed income.

FGTS profit: who receives it, what is the value and when it falls into the account; see questions and answers

“The FGTS yield is very low, lower than the interest on the financing. Young people have the advantage of paying off their house faster. Those who are older and have low installments should consider because the value is an additional future of the emergency reserve “, advises Rocha.

According to the professor, people need to take into account their liquidity. If you have the same amount invested with a higher income, the best option is to use the FGTS and keep the applications.

At the time of amortization, the person will have two options: decrease the amount of the installment or the financing time. According to Rocha and Faraco, shortening the time is better because it reduces the debt balance and, with it, also the interest on it. But, if the value of the installment is very high and is harming the family budget, the best option is to reduce the value of the installment.