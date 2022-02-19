Pedro ‘gets on the bandwagon’ and promotes new Flamengo uniform on social networks – Flamengo

Red-black center forward showed ‘style’ on the web

This Friday (18th), the Flamengo launched the newest shirt for the 2022 season. The uniform brought many doubts to the Nation, as the design was not approved by the majority, especially on account of the wavy stripes. However, the day is full of marketing actions, with several players using social media to promote the Sacred Mantle. One of them was striker Pedro, who showed all his ‘style’ on the web.

On Twitter, shirt 21 published a photo with the new shirt, in addition to some accessories such as a watch and gold chain. In addition, the striker wrote a message to the Nation: “From the bleachers straight to your house. New Crimson-Black cloak has arrived.”

CHECK THE PUBLICATION:

As mentioned, the launch aroused the most diverse opinions of Flamengo fans. That’s because, thanks to the unconventional design, the Nation’s reactions were not very good. In addition, the prices of the new uniform did not please the fans, as the shirt began to be sold for around 350 reais. It is worth mentioning that, this Sunday (20), the Holy Cloak 2022 will officially debut, in the first big challenge of Rubro-Negro of the season: the Supercopa do Brasil.

With the debut of the uniform scheduled and with an eye on the decision, the Dearest follows the preparation plan for the Brazilian Super Cup. In it, Flamengo faces Atlético-MG, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. The match will be broadcast by TV Globo, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black broadcast on the internet, on YouTube.