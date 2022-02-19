Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3), Ambev (ABEV3) and more: check out who publishes results next week

Next week is set to be one of the most intense – if not the most – of the Q4 2021 earnings season. Three blue chips come public to publish their numbers: Petrobras (PETR3,PETR4) Vale (VALE3) and Ambev (ABEV3).

Nubank (NUBR33), another great Brazilian name, also goes public with its numbers – the first after its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Apart from that, at least 45 other companies also publish their results, with names such as IRB Brasil (IRBR3), , Gerdau (GGBR4) and BRF (BRFS3).

Nubank: first post-IPO balance sheet is well-anticipated

Nubank publishes its balance sheet on Tuesday (22), after the American market closes. There is a lot of expectation about the first balance sheet of the digital bank, as its market value divides analysts.

“The conviction of selling Nubank shares will be tested with the results of the fourth quarter”, says Itaú BBA, which is one of the analysis houses that claims that the current price of shares of the digital bank is above what would be “fair” .

“The bank is likely to earn profits in a seasonally strong quarter for most of its revenues. Strong credit growth and excess coverage can keep the cost of risk contained,” they comment. For BBA, Nubank should therefore present a net profit of R$ 376 million – but should return, in the next quarter, to record losses.

UBS, in turn, has a buy recommendation for the “roxinho” shares. But, unlike Itaú, he sees Nubank registering a loss of R$ 15 million. The positive highlights for UBS should be the growth of the loan portfolio and the number of customers.

Petrobras releases its balance sheet on Wednesday

Petrobras goes public with its numbers on Wednesday, after the closing of the B3 trading session. Expectations for the company are positive, but they present some dualities.

Bradesco BBI sees the state-owned company standing out among other companies in the sector, with its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) growing 18% on a quarterly basis, to R$75.3 billion. The house’s attention, however, is on the distribution of dividends – which should be between US$ 4 and US$ 7 billion.

For Itaú BBA, Petrobras should present an Ebitda of US$ 12.1 billion, with the exploration and production sector, even with the drop in sales of 5.2% on a quarterly basis, driven by the price of oil.

Morgan Stanley follows suit, noting that the sale value of oil should offset the 5.2% lower production on a quarterly basis. The American bank, however, draws attention to the fact that the greater use of refineries, despite the drop in volumes, was due to the policy of selling fuel at lower prices than the international parity suggests.

Ambev and Vale close the week

On Thursday, Ambev announces its fourth quarter results before the market opens and Vale, after the closing.

For the brewery, XP Investimentos estimates that sales volume will fall 5% on an annual basis, due to the worsening macroeconomic scenario in Brazil. Despite this, a possible 10% increase in prices should offset the drop in volume and increase net revenue by 5% on the same basis.

“Due to the worsening macroeconomic scenario for Brazil, concerns about new variants of Covid and the possibility of long-awaited social events being canceled again, the focus of the industry has shifted from volume to price pressure to ensure better margins”, comment the analysts. from XP.

The house sees Ambev bringing an adjusted net income of R$ 3.8 billion, an Ebitda of R$ 6.3 billion and a revenue of R$ 20.6 billion.

For Vale, XP’s expectation goes in the opposite direction – analysts expect the lower prices of the commodity, which fell by 20% during October and December, to be offset by the higher volume. “We have an EBITDA of US$ 5.4 billion for the iron ore segment. Regarding Base Metals, we have a higher EBITDA in the quarter, of US$ 1.03 billion.

Other companies that are featured this week

As already mentioned, other relevant companies will also publish their balance sheets next week.

Among these, BRF opens the list, releasing its balance sheet on Monday, after the market closes. For XP, the company should register a net revenue of R$ 47 billion, an Ebitda of R$ 5.9 billion and a net profit of R$ 64 million.

“Despite the relevant increase in consolidated revenues, we expect a 41% drop in gross profit in Asia, driven by persistent cost pressures, which we expect to offset the margin expansion of others”, they comment.

Gerdau, in turn, discloses its balance sheet on Tuesday, before the market opens. XP projects the numbers to be positive, with net revenue of BRL 20.1 billion, Ebitda of BRL 5.5 billion and net income of BRL 3.8 billion. “We estimate still strong results in the fourth quarter, as a weaker real should help revenues, although lower volumes and cost pressures should slightly contract margins”, comment the broker’s analysts.

For IRB Brasil, which publishes its balance sheet on Thursday after the end of the trading session, Safra still sees a weak result, “with claims still high, suggesting that the company’s turnaround may take longer to materialize”.

Banco Inter (BIDI11), Americanas (AMER3) and Azul are other names that will release their results next week.

Check the full list of results

Company ticker Day Time assaí ASAI3 21/feb. Inter Bank BIDI11 21/feb. Blau Pharmaceuticals BLAU3 21/feb. JSL JSLG3 21/feb. miter MTRE3 21/feb. moved MOVI3 21/feb. 3R Petroleum RRRP3 22/feb. Modal Bank MODL11 22/feb. BRF BRFS3 22/feb. eternal ETER3 22/feb. Nubank NUBR33 22/feb. locate RENT3 22/feb. Drogasil Streak RADL3 22/feb. Vivo Telefonica VIVT3 22/feb. Gerdau GGBR4 23/feb. before opening Gerdau Metalúrgica GOAU4 23/feb. before opening phrases FRAMES4 23/feb. Isa CTEEP TRPL4 23/feb. Minerva BEEF3 23/feb. odontoprev ODPV3 23/feb. Sugar Loaf PCAR3 23/feb. Petrobras PETR4 23/feb. South America SULA11 23/feb. TIM TIMS3 23/feb. over par UGPA3 23/feb. irani RANI3 24/feb. before opening ambev ABEV3 24/feb. before opening Blue BLUE4 24/feb. before opening American AMER3 24/feb. AES Brazil AESB3 24/feb. Alupar ALUP11 24/feb. Burger King BKBR3 24/feb. CCR CCRO3 24/feb. Grendene GRND3 24/feb. SBF Group SBFG3 24/feb. Hypera HYPE3 24/feb. Intelbras INTB3 24/feb. IRB Brazil IRBR3 24/feb. JHSF JHSF3 24/feb. Fine gold OFSA3 24/feb. Randon RAPT3 24/feb. Sanepar SAPR4 24/feb. OK VALE3 24/feb. Marcopolo POMO4 25/feb. before opening



