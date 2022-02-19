Petrópolis removes more than 140 cars from the streets | Mountain Region

The Petrópolis City Hall reported this Friday afternoon (19) that it has already removed more than 140 cars from the rivers and streets of the city.
These are vehicles that were dragged by the heavy rains on Tuesday (15) and that were scattered around the city: obstructing the roads, on top of the sidewalks or in the rivers.
For the operation, 35 trailers and four winches were used. This machinery was hired by the municipality due to the state of public calamity in Petrópolis.
The towed vehicles were taken to the Morin’s yard. All cars were cataloged, to enable identification and removal by the owner. For this, the owner must call the patio (24 99204-0647).
“It is worth remembering that the owner will not be charged any amount. No service charge or for the use of the patio, no fine. Let this be clear”, said the CEO of CPTrans, Jamil Sabrá.
According to the prefecture, the removal of vehicles has been carried out since Wednesday (16) and will continue for the next few days.
This Friday, the death toll after the storm that hit the city Tuesday exceeded 120. More than 210 people are missing.
Car is on top of another after rain in Petrópolis – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Car washed away by the torrent of the storm on Tuesday (15), in Petrópolis, remains propped up on a bridge — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1