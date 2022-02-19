Petrópolis suffers from looting, war scenario and more rains; dead rise to 136

According to the Fire Department, 24 people were rescued alive and 967 are homeless; total number of missing is 218

Carl de Souza/AFP According to the Fire Department, 967 people are homeless; there are 215 missing



Days after being hit by heavy rains, the city of Petrópolisin Rio de Janeiro, lives in a chaos scenario. In addition to the damage caused by the rains and the 136 fatalities recorded so far, the city is suffering from looting. According to information gathered by the Young pan, 218 people are missing at the moment. In the early evening of this Friday, 18th, heavy rain hit the municipality in the mountainous region of the state again and the alert sirens went off again to warn about possible new landslides identified in different parts of the city, such as the Workshop Hill, one of the hardest hit areas. O Fire Department reported that 24 people were rescued alive during the corporation’s actions and that 967 are homeless. In addition, 41 teams of firefighters work in 24 points of the city in search of victims.

Throughout the afternoon, authorities received reports of houses abandoned by residents due to the risk of collapse being invaded by looters, who seek appliances, furniture and other goods that the families left behind. earlier, the National Civil Defense had warned of the “very high” possibility of landslides due to the rains of recent days. “Associated with this situation, the numerical forecast indicates rain throughout this Friday (the 18th), which could be in the form of moderate-intensity showers, especially in the afternoon and evening, increasing the risk of landslides on occupied slopes, but also on natural slopes”, says a note.

This morning, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) flew over the site and saw the areas most affected by the rains. In a press conference, the president classified the city’s situation as an “image of war” and reported an “intense destruction” in the streets of the municipality. “We saw localized points, but of intense destruction. We saw regions that had houses, so we saw peripherally the damage caused by erosion. It is almost an image of war. It’s unfortunate. We had a perfect sense of the gravity of what happened here in Petrópolis,” Bolsonaro said. In addition to him, the Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinhovisited the site and detailed the measures adopted to mitigate the damage caused by the rains.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga