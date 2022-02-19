Photos show pile of books in front of bookstore after rain in Petrópolis; around 15,000 books were affected | Mountain Region

Photos that circulated on social networks show the state that was the main bookstore in operation in the city of Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, after the storm that hit the city on Tuesday (15).
According to Marcelo Fiorini, president of the Retail Trade Union of Petrópolis, part of the store was invaded by the force of the water and a lot of mud. The books were placed on the sidewalk in front of the store, which is located on Rua 16 de Março.
A publication on the store’s social networks confirms the veracity of the photos that circulated on the networks.
Livraria published a message on the social network talking about the loss of part of the collection after rain in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“We are immensely sorry for all the victims of the rains. Our team and family are well. We had material losses that we will recover. Our basement was submerged but the store was not so affected. The books you see were the ones in the basement, but the ones in the store area are still preserved. We are working hard to recover and will be back soon. Stronger,” the post reads.
THE g1 talked to the store owner, Amaury Madeira. According to him, more than 15 thousand copies were affected and the estimated loss is R$ 500 thousand. The material was submerged by mud and sewage for more than 48 hours.
“We are advising the population not to collect any books exposed on the sidewalk for health reasons, the material may be infected because of the long time submerged. We have already asked the city hall to remove the pile of books and we are waiting”, explained Amaury.
Some underground specimens were damaged but can still be used.
“We are still separating what can be used, and we are going to choose an institution to donate,” he said.