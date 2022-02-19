Pickup or SUV? See why Maverick outperforms Compass







Jeep Compass or Ford Maverick? Here’s a question for the consumer. Photo: Car Guide / Publicity

After much anticipation, the Ford Maverick pickup finally arrived in Brazil. One of the most anticipated launches of this decade, Maverick debuts with the proposal to be a multipurpose vehicle, which offers the versatility of a pickup truck and the handling of an SUV. With this, the pickup does not aim only at models like the Fiat Toro and other pickup trucks. She also wants to win over consumers looking for cars from other categories. But how does she fare in front of the Jeep Compass?

To find out that answer, we’ve selected seven essentials for a clash between the recently launched Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 and the Jeep Compass Limited T350, which is the top-of-the-line version of the diesel-engined SUV with 4×4 traction, but without the off appeal. -road version of the Trailhawk version. Regarding consumption data, we used the Inmetro table.





Ford Maverick and Jeep Compass: SUV’s multimedia is bigger and more complete. Photo: Car Guide / Publication

Grades are given from 0 to 10, according to the Car Guide criteria. Therefore, each car can add up to a maximum of 70 points in the total of the 7 items in the comparison. The purpose of this bullet point is to offer a quick comparison, only on the 7 most important items for most consumers. In an analysis with other items, the result may change – or not.

power

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 has a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine with 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Called the T350, it is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Ford Maverick is equipped with a 2.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine with 253 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive. As it offers superior numbers in power and torque, the winner in this regard is Maverick.

Consumption

According to Inmetro, the Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 does 10.4 km/l in the city and 13.0 km/l on the highway, always with diesel. The general average with this fuel is 11.7 km/l. On the other hand, the Ford Maverick figures are 8.8 km/l and 11.1 km/l, respectively. The average, therefore, is 9.95 km/l. With an advantage in all scenarios, the winner in this regard is the Jeep Compass.





Ford Maverick and Jeep Compass: pickup truck performance is superior. Photo: Car Guide / Publication

Multimedia

The Ford Maverick is equipped with the 8” Sync multimedia center. It offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, two USB ports, AM/FM radio and Bluetooth connectivity. The system also supports voice commands that allow you to control entertainment, climate and telephone functions. There is also the FordPass Connect feature, which allows you to activate functions and verify Maverick information remotely. The Jeep Compass Limited has the 10.1” UConnect multimedia center, which offers virtually the same features. However, only the SUV offers 4G internet (fees apply) and integrated GPS. In this case, victory for the Jeep Compass.

Safety

Regarding safety equipment, the Jeep Compass Limited is equipped as standard with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and knee for the driver), ABS brakes with EBD, electronic stability and traction controls, Isofix, start assistant uphill and downhill, autopilot, blind spot monitoring and electronic rollover control. The Ford Maverick brings much of the same equipment, and only owes the last two items.

However, the pickup also adds a Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Brake Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Automatic Post-Collision Braking, and Brake Assist System as standard, which are offered for the Jeep Compass in the optional High Tech Pack. (BRL 9,900). Both models also feature 4×4 traction, which greatly increases safety in the rain (on asphalt) and gives the car much more security to overcome bad terrain. Advantage for the Maverick pickup.

luggage rack

The Jeep Compass Limited has a trunk with a capacity of 476 liters. The load capacity is 400 kg. The Ford Maverick pickup has a 943-liter bucket. In addition, the pickup truck imported from Mexico also supports a payload of 617 kg. Despite being a winner in this regard, it is important to note that the Ford Maverick does not have a standard sea top. To offer a “trunk experience”, it is necessary to include the electric hardtop, an accessory that costs R$ 7,571 and completely seals the luggage in the trunk against liquids and dust. Therefore, in the price item, we will consider the Maverick with the option of the sealed electric top.





Ford Maverick and Jeep Compass: truck has more space, but it is necessary to seal the bed. Photo: Car Guide / Publication

Price

The Ford Maverick pickup arrived in Brazil only in the Lariat FX4 version. Priced at R$239,990, it does not offer options, but has 18 customization accessories. As Ford intends to compare the pickup with the SUV, we have to consider a closed and sealed trunk. Therefore, we consider that, equipped with the electric hard top, the Ford pickup comes to R$ 247,561. The Jeep Compass Limited is the top-of-the-line version of the medium SUV, and costs R$237,990, that is, almost R$10,000 less.

The model offers optional brown leather seats (R$1,700), High Tech Pack (R$9,900) and panoramic sunroof (R$8,900), in addition to metallic and pearl paint tones. For those who want more off-road appeal, it’s also worth keeping an eye on the Trailhawk version, which costs the same as the Limited 4×4. Advantage for Compass in this regard.

After sales

The Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 leaves the factory with a 3-year, unlimited mileage warranty. The first three revisions of the SUV produced in Goiana (PE) – annually or every 20 thousand km – cost R$ 3,862 in total. On the other hand, the new Ford Maverick also offers a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty. In the first three revisions – which occur every 10,000 km or 1 year – the total cost is R$ 3,372. The winner in this regard is the Ford pickup.

SUV OR PICKUP? Item Jeep Compass

Limited 2.0 Ford Maverick

Lariat FX4 2.0 power 7 8.5 Consumption 7.5 6 Multimedia 9 8 Safety 9 10 luggage rack 7.5 10 Price 3 1 After sales 6 6.5 Total of points 49 50

Conclusion

By just 1 point, the Ford Maverick pickup won the Jeep Compass SUV in this Car Guide comparison made by reporter João Buffon. It was a surprising result, as Maverick was penalized in terms of consumption (which is higher) and in price (which increased by R$7,500 due to the electrical cover of the bucket). After all, if Ford wants its truck to compete with an SUV, the least it can do is offer a fully sealed bed. It’s an interesting bet by Ford, which could have a much bigger advantage if Maverick had at least one more affordable version. This comparison shows that the path to success is open. (Sergio Quintanilha)