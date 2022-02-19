Picpay offers free and certified programming course

Knowing how to program today is something that can guarantee an excellent future. Many companies today need professionals specialized in technology. In view of this, the PicPay company decided to join with the Kenzie Academy school to train professionals capable of meeting the high demand.

Between the 21st and 24th of February, the program will broadcast four free classes throughout Brazil, starting at 7 pm. There are more than 50 thousand vacancies and registrations can be made on the website.

Kenzie Academy CEO Daniel Kriger is confident with the project and says that this is a step to show that everyone can have the opportunity to enter a successful career.

What do I need to take the course?

Well, according to Kenzie Academy, the course will not require any prior knowledge of programming. Therefore, during the classes, those enrolled will learn from the basics about HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other main market languages.

In a way, it is an introductory course, but it provides a great foundation. And then, at the end of the course, participants will receive a certificate and develop a project. A good one, no?

For everyone, everyone and everyone

The project also aims at diversity. Today, the technology market is full of men. In view of this, women, people with disabilities (PCD) and people who identify themselves as LGBTQIA+ will compete for three scholarships worth R$ 5 thousand reais to train at the Kenzie Academy of Full-Stack, a course that offers the possibility of to act in Front-End and Back-End in the IT market.

The importance of training professionals for the high-tech market is a great responsibility, but creating a demand for workers, encouraging talent and expanding diversity in this field still occupied mostly by men is a great task.

Finally, if you like the idea, subscribe to the site clicking here and take the opportunity to learn about the area that currently employs the most in Brazil.