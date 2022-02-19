Pis/Pasep will have a second payment from April 2022; understand

The Government informed through the Ministry of Labor and Social Security that a second payment of the salary bonus at the beginning of 2022 . The group that will receive is made up of 154 thousand workers who are entitled to the benefit and will receive values ​​for the year 2019.

The deposit will be made to those workers who “had an error in processing the 2019 base year salary allowance”, the ministry said. Paid between 2020 and 2021, the Pis/Pasep for those who worked with a formal contract in 2019 ranged from R$92 (30 days) to R$1,100 (12 months).

The 2019 salary allowance calendar defined the deadline of June 30, 2021 for withdrawing the money. As the withdrawal of the salary bonus is guaranteed by law for a period of up to 5 years, the federal government announced that forgotten amounts may be requested again.

Workers who did not receive the salary bonus in 2019 will have the amounts automatically deposited in Caixa’s digital savings account, without the need to make any type of request.

In addition to the payments for these 154 thousand, another 320,000 Brazilians will be able to request the withdrawal of the 2019 Pis/Pasep allowance again . The new chance to withdraw the money was announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security last week. According to the folder, approximately R$ 208 million were forgotten by people who were entitled to Pis/Pasep and did not make the withdrawal within the deadline.

Even so, the deadline to request the withdrawal of the 2019 Pis/Pasep allowance will only open on March 31, 2022 ., when the current 2020 allowance payments end.

How to consult the second PIS withdrawal after March

To consult the new withdrawal of the forgotten salary allowance, the worker can access the Digital Work Card application or make the request in person, attending a service unit of the Ministry of Labor. Check out in this post all the ways to apply for the Pis/Pasep 2019 allowance.

CTPS Digital can be downloaded on mobile through the following platforms:

If the worker does not have a smartphone to download the app, he can obtain the Digital Work Card by accessing the website https://servicos.mte.gov.br/ and logging in with his registration at access.gov.br.

2022 Pis/Pasep allowance calendar

The 2022 PIS-PASEP, referring to the 2020 base year, is being paid to Brazilians who worked at least 30 days with a formal contract during the year 2020.

To be entitled to the benefit, it is also necessary to be registered with Pis/Pasep for at least five years, to have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages throughout the base year and to be up to date with the data informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

This year, the value of the salary bonus will be R$ 101 for those who worked one month with a formal contract and will reach R$ 1,212 for those who worked as a CLT throughout the year.

The release schedule is already underway. Check the dates:

Birth month Pis 2022 payment date January february 08 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

As for the more than one million public servants, the Pasep salary bonus will be deposited as of next Tuesday, the 15th. Like Pis, the Pasep calendar paid by Banco do Brasil will have two withdrawals released each week, ending on March 24th.