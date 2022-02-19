POCO X4 Pro 5G appears in real images, confirms 108MP camera and 5G chip – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi’s POCO company is preparing to make official the successor to the POCO X3 Pro, the POCO X4 Pro 5G. While the release date is still unknown, a new leak has just revealed official images and key specs.

According to images shared by informant Abhishek Yadav, the POCO X4 Pro will feature an island of larca cameras that will house a total of three sensors. As clearly seen, the main lens will be no less than 108MP, quite a leap compared to the POCO X3 Pro and its 48MP camera.

As for the other features, the presence of a 6.7-inch DOTDisplay AMOLED screen is noted. Incidentally, we can clearly see in the photos the high quality of the screen compared to the 2021 model. In addition, the device will feature a 5,000mAh super battery that will support 67W fast charging.

Another feature confirmed in the new generation is the 5G chipset, whose model will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695. For those who don’t know, this processor is manufactured under a 6nm process and scores around 400,000 on AnTuTu. In addition, it will bring options with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G still does not have a revealed date to hit the market. So stay tuned for more news on him in the coming weeks.