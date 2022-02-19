Potassium chloride lights up warning signs again with sanctions on…

Soybean x KCl exchange ratios are almost twice as high in the interior and port of Brazil compared to the same period last year

In the midst of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, between mismatched information and new news that arrive every minute, once again, this Thursday (17), potassium once again caused concerns for its buyers in the face of an official statement from the Belarus Potash Corp. (BPC) informing that, due to force majeure, it will not be able to fulfill some contracts. The scenario is, according to the company, due to the entry into force of some sanctions imposed by the US and other countries.

The note also includes a statement by BPC that it will continue to seek alternatives to mitigate the impacts of barriers and ports through which it can continue to ship potash to international destinations, since it will no longer be allowed to transport through the port of Klaipeda, in Lithuania.

Also according to a report in the international portal FertilizerDaily, the state-owned company Ukrzaliznytsia announced the suspension of transit of potassium chloride produced by Belaruskali through the territory of Ukraine due to sanctions also imposed by the US.

“This decision will affect the transit rail transport of potassium chloride from Belarus to Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, CIS and Baltic countries, not including its importation for sale on the Ukrainian market,” the international portal said. .

Once again, KCl appears as one of the most worrying points of attention in the fertilizer market. However, as Agrinvest Commodities fertilizer analyst Jeferson Souza explains, “a good part of these complications involving the Belarusian supply has already been priced in, but I believe that future complications may arise”. And thus, a possibility of lower prices in the second quarter becomes increasingly difficult.

The current exchange ratios between soybeans and potassium chloride are around 27 bags in the port of Paranaguá and 30 in the interior, while they averaged 14.50 bags last year.