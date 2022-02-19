Project presented by Corinthians was fundamental for Luis Castro’s acceptance

closer and closer to Corinthianscoach Luis Castro ended up being convinced by the career project presented by Timão.







Luis Castro had important training work in Porto (Photo: Disclosure/FC Porto) Photo: Launch!

At that moment, the club and the coach are already agreed and not even the salary part was an obstacle for the acceptance. What is holding up at this moment is the termination penalty of Luis Castro, who is employed directing Al-Duhail, from Qatar.

At this moment, there are conversations between the coach’s staff and the direction of the Qatari team about the possibility of a termination. However, initially the Duhail leadership was not open to giving in, even though they already had a replacement for Castro in their sights. To speed up the situation, Timão is already admiring the possibility of negotiating with the Asian team the amount of the fine and paying part of it.

The value for any club to remove Luis Castro from Al-Duhail is between 1 and 1.2 million dollars (R$ 5 to 6 million approximately).

Botafogo was also negotiating for the Portuguese to replace Enderson Moreira, recently fired from Glorioso, but the project presented by Timão, which contained a two-year contract and a more solid sports plan, caught the attention of Castro, who opted for the São Paulo team. .

In the Rio de Janeiro club, Luis Castro would be the trusted man of the American John Textor, who emerges as a great investor in the team in the process of transforming Botafogo into an Anonymous Society, in the construction of a new Botafogo. Luis’ knowledge of training work, something he participated in for a decade in Porto, would be key to this. Corinthians, unlike Fogão, presents a consolidation work, already with pieces for victorious campaigns and, at the same time, young but promising players, to be matured.

There has not yet been an official agreement between the parties, but the situation is taking great strides to make it happen this week. Meanwhile, Luis Castro continues to work with the Al-Dhuail squad, aiming at the duel against Qatar SC, next Monday (21), for the 19th round of the Qatari championship.