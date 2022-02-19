PS Plus March 2022 | Leaks, announcement date and confirmed free games

THE PS Plus (PlayStation Plus) of March promises a lot, after all many fans have realized that during the other years, March is usually the best month ever for subscribers.

As discussed in another article, March’s PSN Plus usually features great free games for its subscribers. For example, bloodborne, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Shadow Of The Colossus were all featured on PS Plus from March of previous years.

What free games do we have confirmed for March’s PS Plus for PlayStation 4 and PS5?

While we still don’t know the full schedule confirmed for March, we do know that the GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto Online) will be free for three months starting March 15th for players on PlayStation 5.

GTA Online arrives on PS Plus on March 15

This version of the game is Expanded & Improved which will feature several changes from the original version. However, this game will only be available on PS Plus for 3 months, then withdrawn from subscribers.

About the main catalog there are no concrete news or rumors yet, however, some fans are thinking that we may receive “Conan Chop Chop“, a roguelike with CO-OP.

Check it out on YouTube: Conan Chop Chop – Multiplayer Mayhem Trailer

About” Conan Chop Chop“, there was a full disclosure, in the Playstation Blogwhich even confirmed the March 1st release date, but the game is not available on PS Store nor is it possible to pre-purchase.

When will March’s PS Plus be officially announced?

If there is no change in the calendar of the Sonythe free games of PSN Plus will be revealed on the last Wednesday of the month, that is, on the next day February 23, 2022. Then the games should be available for download at March 1, 2022.

In short, it is worth remembering that GTA Online will only be available on the 15th of March, which is when the Rockstar Games will launch the title for the new generation.

