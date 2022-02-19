Putin, a cunning strategist or a reckless leader? – International

MOSCOW – At this time of growing crisis in Ukraine, it all comes down to the kind of leader the president Vladimir Putin It’s. In Moscow, many analysts remain convinced that the Russian president is essentially rational and that the risks of invading Ukraine would be so great that the massive troop buildup only makes sense as a very convincing bluff.

But some also leave the door open to the idea that he has fundamentally changed amid the pandemic, a shift that may have left him more paranoid, more hurt, and more reckless.

The 20-foot-long table that Putin used to socially distance himself this month from European leaders who came to have diplomatic talks symbolizes, to some observers, his detachment from the reality of the rest of the world. For nearly two years, Putin has hidden himself in a coronavirus-free cocoon unlike any Western leader, with state television showing him holding most important meetings by teleconference alone in a room and keeping even his own ministers at bay on rare occasions. occasions when he summons them personally.

Speculation about a leader’s mental state is always troubling, but as Putin’s momentous decision looms, Moscow-based analysts and day-to-day Kremlin insiders are intrigued by what he might do next in the Ukraine, are not getting away from psychology.

“There is this impression of irritation, of lack of interest, of unwillingness to delve into something new,” Ekaterina Schulmann, a political scientist and former member of Putin’s human rights council, said of the president’s recent public appearances. “The public is being shown that he has been in practical isolation, with fewer and fewer breaks, since spring 2020.”

A full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many analysts point out, would be a massive escalation compared to any of the actions Putin has taken before. In 2014, the Kremlin ordered Russian forces to occupy Crimea without firing a single shot. The proxy war Putin has fomented in eastern Ukraine has allowed him to deny being part of the conflict.

“Starting a full-scale war is not in Putin’s interest,” said Anastasia Likhacheva, dean of world economics and international affairs at the Moscow Higher School of Economics. “It is very difficult for me to find any rational explanation for the desire to carry out such a campaign.”

Even if Putin could take control of Ukraine, she noted, such a war would accomplish the opposite of what the president says he wants: to reverse NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe. In the event of a war, NATO allies would be “more unified than ever,” Likhacheva said, and would likely deploy powerful new weaponry along Russia’s western borders.

At home, Putin has always wanted to project the aura of a sober statesman, quashing the nationalist firebrands on prime-time talk shows and parliament that have urged him for years to annex Ukraine.

And while he presents himself as the guarantor of Russia’s stability, he could face an economic storm with Western sanctions and social upheavals if there are casualties on the battlefield and among civilians. Millions of Russians have relatives in Ukraine.

At the moment, Russians seem to largely agree with the Kremlin’s narrative that the West is the aggressor in Ukraine’s crisis, said Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center, an independent research institute in Moscow. Washington’s alarmist messages about an imminent Russian invasion only reinforce that view, he says, because it makes the West appear to be the one “exerting pressure and raising tensions.”

If Putin were to carry out a short, limited military operation along the lines of the five-day war against Georgia in 2008, he said, the Russians could support it. But “if this is a long and bloody war, we will reach a situation where it is impossible to predict,” Volkov said. “Stability ends.”

Given that such a war still seems unthinkable and irrational to many in Moscow, Russian foreign policy experts generally see the standoff over Ukraine as the latest stage in Putin’s year-long effort to force the West to accept what he sees as security concerns. fundamental Russian security.

In the 1990s, according to this thinking, the West forced a new European order on a weak Russia that disregarded its historic need for a geopolitical buffer zone to its west. And now that Russia is stronger, these experts say, it would be reasonable for any Kremlin leader to try to redraw that map.

Fyodor Lukyanov, a prominent Moscow foreign policy analyst who advises the Kremlin, said Putin’s aim now was to “force a partial review of the Cold War outcome”. But he still believes Putin will stop short of a full-scale invasion, using “special, asymmetrical or hybrid means” – including making the West believe he is indeed prepared to attack.

“A bluff has to be very convincing,” Lukyanov said. And the United States, he continued, with its robust portrayals of an aggressive Russia poised for an invasion, “is playing 200% in Putin’s favor.”

By this line of thinking, Russian analysts say, US officials are falling for an exaggerated image of Putin as an evil genius. As Putin’s previous attempts to negotiate with the West over arms control and NATO expansion failed, they say, the Kremlin chose to up the ante to a point where its interests became impossible to ignore.

“He is very successful in using the negative image that has been created of him as a demon,” said Dmitri Trenin, head of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, describing Putin as someone who is capitalizing on fears that he was prepared to unleash a horrible war. “The plan was to create a threat, to create the feeling that a war could happen.”

But the experts were wrong before. In 2014, Putin seized Crimea, even when few Moscow analysts predicted military intervention. And skeptics of the view that Putin is bluffing point out that during the pandemic, he has already taken steps that once seemed unlikely.

His harsh crackdown on Alexei Navalni’s network, for example, contradicts what was a widely held view that Putin was happy to allow some domestic dissent as an outlet to manage discontent.

“Putin, in the past year, has crossed a lot of red lines,” Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a research institute based in Arlington, Virginia, said last week. “People who believe that something this dramatic is unlikely may not have seen this qualitative change in the last two years.”