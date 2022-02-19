Question and answer prove, beyond any doubts, aberration of Aras – 02/18/2022

THE Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, is doing immense harm to those who defend due process of law and, potentially at the very least, is putting democracy at risk. He became known as a critic of Lava Jato – and any defender of the legal system is -, a condition that, unfortunately, has been mixed with his silent, lenient, permissive, even absurd decisions, when the object of the cause is President Jair Bolsonaro. .

The request to close the investigation that investigates the breach of secrecy in the investigation of the invasion of the TSE system by hackers is morally scandalous, in addition to being manifestly illegal — because, after all, it is contrary to the provisions of the law. His thesis is bizarre: since there was no decree of secrecy by a judge, he says, then it is not confidential.

Aras unreservedly assumed the thesis of Bolsonaro’s defense. It so happens that, if the attorney general is right, there is no longer any secrecy in any investigation, and investigations that are still ongoing, as was the case, can be taken to the public square and subjected to all sorts of proselytizing.

The most impressive thing is that delegate Denisse Ribeiro had already faced this issue and correctly stated:

“The police investigation, unlike the judicial process, has secrecy as a rule, according to the majority doctrine, positioning of the courts (including precedent 14 of the STF) and before Article 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code”.

Therefore, it is important to remember what Article 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code says:

“Art. 20. The authority shall ensure in the investigation the secrecy necessary to elucidate the fact or required by the interest of society.”

It is clear enough to be unquestionable. This Article has a single paragraph that petrifies, in addition to any speculation, the spirit of the law regarding the secrecy of the investigation:

“Sole paragraph. In the background checks that are requested, the police authority may not mention any notes referring to the initiation of an investigation against the applicants, except in the case of a previous conviction.”

Thus, an investigation that is in progress cannot lend itself to any type of instrumentalization, not even under the allegation that it seeks to avoid potential damage for the benefit of the person requesting the background check.

The decision is an aberration.

EVEN MORE SERIOUS

Things don’t stop there. Bolsonaro did not express a mere interest in knowing what was being investigated — reiterate: an investigation in progress, not completed. He lent the thing a content it didn’t have. He openly lied about the purpose of the inquiry and gave it a conclusive character that it absolutely lacked.

If any inference could be drawn from the stage of the poll, it pointed to the exact opposite of the statements she made: there was no sign of manipulation of the results of the polls.

He therefore broke the secrecy of the inquiry, lied about its outcome and put these actions – the law does not hesitate to call them “criminal” – at the service of another crime: accusing the electoral system of being fraudulent, which yes, against the democratic regime.

The most astonishing thing is that the very delegate who conducted the inquiry — UNCONCLUDED, REITERATED — stated in testimony that there was no evidence of vote manipulation.

HYPOTHESIS, QUESTION AND ANSWER

If someone wants to know whether the attorney general is right or wrong in his decision, then it is necessary that, by hypothesis, we start to consider what happened as normal and legal: anyone, according to what they can think of, accesses inquiries in course, passes on data that can harm the investigation and still lies about its content.

Doctor Aras, can this or not?

Only one answer is possible: “No!”

But can the president?

Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur, has no alternative but to file it because, after all, the holder of the criminal action says he doesn’t see anything wrong with the procedure. This does not prevent a new investigation from being opened if the records indicate evidence of other crimes not covered by the attorney general’s decision, as was the case with the investigation of undemocratic acts.

Opened at the request of Aras himself, he himself asked for the filing, despite evidence of criminal activity by digital militias, in association with the so-called “Gabinete do Ódio”, which operates inside the Palace. Moraes had to have it filed. And determined the investigation of such militias.