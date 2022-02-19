Rain in Petrópolis: reports on the routine of those looking for missing persons | Mountain Region

The number of people missing in the tragedy that hit Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region, almost doubled in 24 hours and reached 213 people. O g1 talked to family members who are looking for their missing loved ones and, in some cases, there is still hope of finding them alive.

In addition to official bodies, such as the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of the State of RJ, the population mobilized on social media to try to help the relatives of missing persons. Pages on Instagram disclose names, photos and contact numbers of some people. See some reports below.

Olga Sorgini, disappeared after rains in Petrópolis

Sofia Sorgini is the sister of Olga Sorgini and the daughter of Maria Bernadete, 61, who disappeared in the Alto da Serra neighborhood, one of the most affected by the rain that left 136 dead.

Sofia lives in São Paulo, but says relatives and friends have been looking for information on the two of them every day since they both disappeared.

“Every day, we have been going to the support points, to the shelters, the IML we are calling. They asked not to go there,” she says.

Maria Bernadete disappeared along with her daughter Olga

According to Sofia, the Rumors get in the way of finding reliable information on the whereabouts of family members:

“It is a very difficult situation, it is impossible not to be afraid. There are a lot of rumors floating around, right? That someone says they saw it, that they say the body was found, that they say he’s in the hospital. We check everything, call all the hospitals to ask about both.”

Olga and Maria Bernadete were on Rua Jacinto Rabelo, in Vila Felipe; when the barrier fell, on Tuesday afternoon (15). The photos show that, on the site of the house where they lived, there is now only mud, rubble and tree branches washed away by the rain.

Sorgini family home disappeared after landslide

“The house was completely destroyed, completely buried”, lamented Sofia. Despite all the difficulties, finding her sister and mother alive is something possible for her. “We still have hope that we can find them alive”, she concluded.

Father can’t sleep or eat

Gabriel da Rocha, 17, was on one of the buses hit by the storm

The cabinetmaker Leandro da Costa told the g1 what can’t sleep or eat right since her 17-year-old son Gabriel da Costa disappeared. The young man disappeared after leaving the bus he was on and being carried away by the water of the Quitandinha River, which overflowed.

“I’m not sleeping, I’m looking for him during the night, I’m coming here several times [no IML]. Now my hope is to find him alive somewhere. He is not in hospital, we have already looked for support points, everything you can imagine”, said the young man’s father.

“I’ve been eating very little, the food can’t come down. How am I going to eat something without knowing where my child is? I was even hospitalized yesterday. I felt so bad last night. Because I spent the whole day on the river looking for him”, added Leandro.