Realme 9 Pro+ will win a special edition of the Free Fire game – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Realme 9 Pro series was officially presented to the world last Wednesday (16) with the proposal to please those looking for value for money. And now, the Chinese company has just shared online that it is working on a limited edition of the product dedicated to the Free Fire game.

Unfortunately, Realme has not revealed official details about the new special variant of the Realme 9 Pro+. However, it is expected to arrive with the name Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition along with a differentiated finish. In addition, it should also bring a unique game-themed UI.

See too:

For those who don’t know, Free Fire is a battle royale mobile game very popular in Brazil and other countries. And with the new version of the device, Realme intends to attract fans of this game to know its business.

As for its internal features, the Realme 9 Pro+ features a 6.43″ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The device also includes a Dimensity 920 chipset alongside 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space. In addition, the 4,500 mAh battery supports fast charging of up to 60W.

Main Features – Realme 9 Pro+: