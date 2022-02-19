Redmi K50 Gaming surpasses 70,000 units sold – All in Technology

Officially launched last Wednesday (16), the Redmi K50 Gaming has been highly sought after by Xiaomi fans in China. And now, the company’s official Weibo account has just confirmed that sales of the new model have reached no less than CNY 280 million (about 45 million dollars). As a result, over 70,000 units were sold during the first flash sale.

With powerful hardware, Redmi K50 Gaming has versions with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space, all equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The model also includes a 6.67″ AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Another highlight of the new smartphone is its camera department, where it has a 64MP main lens along with two other 8MP and 2MP sensors. There’s also a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Plus, enjoy state-of-the-art features like Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and JBL-handled audio.

